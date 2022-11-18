ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Mike Daniel, portraying Major Taylor in 'Whirlwind,' has acting wheels in motion

Attending a screening for the trailer of "Whirlwind," the prospective documentary about the "Worcester Whirlwind" 1899 World Bicycle Champion Marshall W. “Major” Taylor, Mike Daniel might have thought once again that anything is indeed possible. The documentary will include reenactments with a cast in period costume. Daniel is...
WORCESTER, MA
Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara next for Broadway in Worcester

WORCESTER — Broadway in Worcester in partnership with The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present Tony Award-winning singer and actor Kelli O'Hara in performance at the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, 20B Franklin St., at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 and 2 p.m. Jan. 7.
WORCESTER, MA

