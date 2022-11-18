Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
kiow.com
Darlene M. Trytten
Darlene M. Trytten, age 93 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services for Darlene will be on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills, with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Burial will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.
KAAL-TV
Iowa woman charged with homicide from July crash in Worth County that killed 2
(ABC 6 News) – Criminal charges were filed in Worth County court on Friday against a Northwood, IA woman who was involved in a deadly crash in July. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24, of Northwood, IA was charged with 2-counts of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday
Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
kiow.com
James “Jim” A. Rapp
James “Jim” A. Rapp, 75, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at PO Box 447, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
kiow.com
MaryAnn Wacker
MaryAnn Wacker of Garner passed away. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday at the Four-Square Chapel in Forest City. Pastor Jim Haakey will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. A luncheon will then take place following the burial at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme.
kiow.com
Worth County Board Discusses EMS Services
The Worth County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to discuss the future of Forest City Ambulance services in their county. Recently, voters in Winnebago County voted in an increase in property taxes and a 1% personal income surtax to help pay for volunteers and equipment that is needed by the three services. However, the Forest City Ambulance Service is not just limited to Winnebago County.
kiow.com
Forest City Loses Country Thunder
Forest City’s major summer concert attraction will not return next summer. Country Thunder Iowa made the difficult decision to shut down its concert event in Iowa citing a number of reasons. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland expressed disappointment about the change. Area country music fans became more disappointed in...
KIMT
No 'Country Thunder' for North Iowa in 2023
FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Country Thunder Music Festival will not be returning to North Iowa in 2023. Organizers of the festival, which was announced in 2019 to replace the Tree Town music festival that had been going on in Forest City since 2013, did not provide a reason for the cancellation.
KIMT
Homicide charges filed over Worth County collision that killed 2
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman has been charged with homicide for a summer collision in Worth County. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Northwood, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state Harvey...
kiow.com
Forest City Library Reports Significant Usage
The Forest City Public Library is staying busy with a number of different services that it provides to the community. In a recent Forest City Council meeting, Library Director Christa Cosgriff explained to the council that the internet is frequently used. Cosgriff reported that in August, there was a total...
kiow.com
Road Construction Project Ends in Hancock County
The Hancock County Secondary Roads Department has been working on a road project on B20 or 290th street from Ames Avenue to James Avenue. The project entailed 2′ HMA resurfacing with 1″ mill of the road. The project was slated to start on Friday October 21st. It has...
KIMT
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
Strip Plug The Cause Of Fire That Killed Four Kids In Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — A fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an overloaded power strip. They aren’t powerful enough to handle space heaters, but Des Moines Fire Captain Chris Clement says firefighters see it a lot. Clement recommends sleeping with bedroom doors closed...
Sioux City Journal
Neighbor recounts fire experience in which four children died in Mason City
Bill Kammeyer is retired, but still usually wakes up around 5 a.m. On Wednesday, his morning routine changed him. "I witnessed it from moment one, and I'm having problems with it still," he said. Kammeyer lives almost directly across the street from 509 N. Washington Ave., the site of a...
kiow.com
Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will convene their weekly session on Tuesday by first hearing from Jody Applegate of Elderbridge. Applegate will give an annual report and highlight the accomplishments of the group. The board has settled on a nominee for the Veterans Affairs Board. The position came open...
KCRG.com
Four children dead in Mason City house fire
'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
algonaradio.com
Wesley Woman Facing Felony Charges in Lottery Case
–A Wesley woman is facing multiple felony charges after being taken into custody late last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver Friday afternoon on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
