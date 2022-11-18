Wichita has had a record number of pedestrian deaths already this year, data shows

A man who was killed Tuesday while crossing South Seneca is the latest in a record number of pedestrians killed in Wichita this year.

This year’s number of pedestrian fatalities is roughly three times higher than it was for 18 years — before a spike in the past four years.

Police records on pedestrian deaths, which go back to 2000, show that Wichita had five or fewer deaths each year until 2018, when eight people were killed. There were 11 in 2021; and there have been 14 so far this year.

Fatalities in all vehicle crashes are also high compared to historic numbers and total wrecks are also seeing a increase after lows in 2020 and 2021.

Police don’t have any one reason for the increase number of pedestrians who have died.

Wichita police Capt. Wendell Nicholson, who oversees the traffic division, pointed to a few possible factors that all have pandemic ties: more people out and about after being cooped up during the height of the pandemic, more overall vehicle traffic as more people return to office, and less enforcement and education by police who were avoiding spreading the virus.

This year’s deaths have been throughout the city and have had varying causes, from negligence by drivers hitting someone in the crosswalk to being on the road after an accident to a person running from a shooting while the driver was also fleeing.

The most common occurrence is people being hit while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, which has happened in at least three of the deaths, police said.

And the record in pedestrian fatalities comes during an increase in all wrecks, fatal and nonfatal.

Wichita saw more than 10,000 crashes a year for several years before seeing a drop during the pandemic. Now, the city is averaging 600-800 a month, Nicholson said.

“Our accidents are up sky high in Wichita,” he said.

Total traffic fatalities hit a 21-year high with 47 last year. The number is 37 so far this year, making it the second highest in records on total fatalities going back to 2001.

Nationwide traffic deaths

Fatalities are also up nationwide.

The U.S. saw 20,175 deaths from crashes during the first half of this year , according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Transportation. That number is higher than the first half of any year since 2006, the department says.

It’s estimated 42,915 people died in crashes all of last year, making it the deadliest year for vehicle fatalities since 2005 .

Estimates of pedestrian deaths were also up nationwide in 2021 from 2020.

The full 2020 report also shows pedestrian deaths in Kansas increased dramatically during the pandemic, going from 16 in 2019 to 46 in 2020 .

The nationwide data does offer some assurance though, showing that the second quarter of this year was the first to show a decline in traffic-related deaths after seven consecutive quarters of year-to-year increases.