Jordan Turnbull suspended as Tranmere tackle AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
Tranmere are without Jordan Turnbull through suspension for the visit of AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League Two.

The defender was sent off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Swindon.

Reece McAlear will be assessed after missing out against the Robins with a knee injury.

Luke Robinson, Joel Mumbongo and Charlie Jolley are long-term absentees.

The Dons will check on the fitness of Jack Currie.

The left-back came off after half an hour against Weymouth in the FA Cup on Tuesday after picking up an ankle knock.

Ethan Chislett dropped to the bench in midweek as boss Johnnie Jackson made a host of changes.

The midfielder scored twice after coming on as a substitute and will return to the starting line-up.

