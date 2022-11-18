ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It’s bound to make you a better player – Luke Wood enjoying time with England

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3dbY_0jFT2dHi00

Luke Wood feels he has made significant strides in the past couple of months with England while his appetite has been whetted by witnessing their T20 World Cup triumph at close quarters.

The left-arm fast bowler first came up on the England radar at the start of the year and has pushed himself on to the fringes of both limited-overs formats, making his T20 and ODI debuts this autumn.

He was also hastily drafted in as a travelling reserve for the World Cup, with Tymal Mills bumped up to the main squad after injury cruelly struck down Reece Topley days before England’s tournament opener.

While he played no part in the campaign, Wood believes practicing alongside the country’s top white-ball stars and watching what went into winning the T20 crown last week has made him a better cricketer.

“Seeing the lads go out in the World Cup final, I don’t necessarily think I needed much more appetite for it but any chance you get to be around it definitely gives you a big appetite for it,” he said.

“That’s what you dream about as a kid: going to a World Cup. I know I didn’t have a playing role, but being around that whole stage and being involved with the lads was brilliant.

“At the start of the year I wouldn’t have necessarily expected it, it is a little bit surreal, really.

“I feel already like I’ve improved as I’m going along. Being involved in this sort of environment, the longer you’re in it, it’s bound to make you a better player.”

You have to be at your best and it's very ruthless, you can't give too much away

While he was not part of the 15-strong squad that went all the way at the World Cup, Wood, alongside fellow back-ups Liam Dawson and Richard Gleeson, were awarded winners’ medals after the final.

“I wasn’t really expecting it,” he said. “I didn’t really think the reserves would get a medal but we did. We got a picture we all signed and I got my shirt signed. They’re quite nice mementos for it all.”

Wood came in for his maiden ODI in the series-opening six-wicket loss against Australia at Adelaide on Thursday, with England fielding a largely second-string XI four days on from the World Cup final.

Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were all rested, which allowed several non-regulars to push their case including Wood, who was full of energy but went wicketless in 10 overs.

Presented his ODI cap earlier in the day by friend and Lancashire team-mate Phil Salt, something Wood says was a “pretty special moment”, the 27-year-old made just his fifth List A appearance.

As Wood himself acknowledged, his involvement in The Hundred limits his chances to feature in the One-Day Cup, with the two competitions running concurrently in the English summer.

But he feels he took some important lessons from Australia’s batters – with David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith all making fifties – ahead of Saturday’s second ODI at Sydney.

“You have to be at your best and it’s very ruthless, you can’t give too much away,” Wood added.

“There’s no sort of easing into it. It’s a case of ‘here’s what you’ve got to do, go and do it and if you don’t, you’ll get banged’.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Travis Head and David Warner hit tons as Australia set England 364 in final ODI

Hundreds from Travis Head and David Warner in a mammoth opening stand underpinned Australia’s record-breaking 355 for five against a lethargic England in the third and final ODI at the MCG. There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display in the field, which was hardly helped by a sparse...
newschain

England crash to record ODI defeat as Australia seal 3-0 series whitewash

England’s time in Australia ended with a whimper as Pat Cummins’ side won by a thumping 221-run margin at a sparsely-populated Melbourne Cricket Ground to seal a 3-0 ODI series triumph over the double world champions. There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display nine days on from...
newschain

England left to reflect on record ODI defeat against Australia

England were left to reflect on their heaviest ODI defeat in terms of runs as Australia claimed a 3-0 series clean sweep of the double world champions in Melbourne. The timing of this series so soon after England’s T20 World Cup triumph was labelled “horrible” by Moeen Ali and the significance or lack thereof of this dead rubber was amplified by a sparsely-populated MCG.
newschain

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins ahead of 2023-24 season

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury will join Harlequins ahead of the 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership season. The England lock, who was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration, has agreed a “multi-year deal” with Quins. He will spend the remainder of this campaign in Japan, having recently joined...
newschain

Liam Livingstone pulls out of BBL stint after England Test call-up

Liam Livingstone has pulled out of a stint with Melbourne Renegades, who in August selected the England all-rounder in the Big Bash League’s inaugural overseas draft. It was anticipated the 29-year-old Cumbrian, part of the England side that won the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this month, would be available for the first eight matches of this season’s BBL.
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Laurie Evans parts ways with Perth Scorchers after positive anti-doping test

Laurie Evans has had his contract terminated by Perth Scorchers by mutual consent for this season’s Big Bash League following his positive test for a banned substance. Evans announced in a statement through the Professional Cricketers’ Association he was “shocked” by the results of a test taken in August, when he was with Manchester Originals at The Hundred.
newschain

Schoolboy says Jack Grealish doing his celebration in Qatar ‘a dream come true’

An 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has said seeing Jack Grealish do his “worm” celebration at the World Cup was “a dream come true”. The midfielder met schoolboy Finlay Fisher during a Manchester City community event last week and promised him he would do their special dance move if he scored in Qatar.
newschain

Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ in Qatar

Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans. Wales’ Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.
newschain

Wales team staff made to remove rainbow hats at World Cup match

The Wales team’s staff were among people made to remove their rainbow hats at their World Cup match against the USA, the Football Association of Wales has revealed. The FAW issued a statement saying it is “extremely disappointed” by the actions of employees at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Monday night.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England make impressive start and Bale seals Wales draw

England made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign on Monday as Gareth Southgate’s side thrashed Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other game in Group B, while there was also victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.
newschain

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to young fan after World Cup goal

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration. Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2 on Monday, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in waves.
newschain

Gareth Southgate: Good start to World Cup but England must reach ‘other levels’

England may have made a record-breaking start to the World Cup but Gareth Southgate says his side must reach “other levels” if they are to succeed in Qatar. The Three Lions made light work of a challenging build-up and normally obdurate opponents Iran as they ran amok 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.
newschain

Callum Wilson hopes his unselfishness is rewarded after teeing up Jack Grealish

Callum Wilson is hoping his unselfish decision to tee up Jack Grealish in England’s World Cup win over Iran will see him rewarded with similar service in the future. The Newcastle striker replaced Harry Kane for the final 14 minutes of England’s emphatic 6-2 victory in their Group B opener at the Khalifa International Stadium.
newschain

World Cup games going the distance after FIFA directive to maximise playing time

Monday’s matches at the World Cup in Qatar lasted over 100 minutes each after FIFA’s pre-tournament instruction to maximise playing time and cut out time-wasting. England’s match against Iran featured an incredible 27 minutes of injury time, with the serious head injury suffered by Iranian goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand accounting for a decent chunk of it.
newschain

Wales embarrassed as unfancied Georgia grab famous win

Wales suffered an embarrassing defeat as unfancied Georgia claimed a famous 13-12 Autumn Nations Series victory at the Principality Stadium. Substitute Luka Matkava’s penalty two minutes from time inflicted immeasurable pain on Wales. Flanker Jac Morgan scored two first-half tries, but Wales huffed and puffed during a miserable second...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Not So Sleepy ready to take on Henderson big guns at Newcastle

Hughie Morrison has allayed any ground concerns ahead of Not So Sleepy’s bid to win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second consecutive year at Newcastle on Saturday. The Lady Blyth-owned gelding gained a fifth win over hurdles when dead-heating with Epatante in very soft ground last November. Subsequently...
newschain

India secure T20 series win over New Zealand after dramatic rain-affected tie

India secured a series win over New Zealand in the unlikeliest of fashions after scrambling to a rain-affected tie in the decisive T20 in Napier. A slight fielding error from Mitchell Santner ended up settling the result, allowing Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya to race through for a single that nudged India to 75 for four at the end of the ninth over.
newschain

New whip rules will have four-week ‘bedding-in’ period, then a month before Cheltenham

New whip rules announced in the summer will come into effect in the new year – initially for jump racing and in a four-week ‘bedding-in’ period. Winners of races could be disqualified if their rider contravenes whip rules under the new regulations, although it has been agreed that to address concerns regarding the impact of potential disqualification of runners on raceday for betting purposes, any potential decisions regarding disqualification will now be made by the whip review committee away from raceday, and will therefore not affect the outcome of a race for betting purposes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy