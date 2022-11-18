North Korea Launched ICBM Capable of Hitting U.S., Japan Says
North Korea on Friday launched an intercontinental ballistic missile ( ICBM ) capable of reaching the mainland United States, Japanese officials said. The missile landed around 130 miles off Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warning that further launches and a potential nuclear test could be on the way. At an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined colleagues from South Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in criticizing the latest launch. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts,” Harris said.
