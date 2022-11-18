Read full article on original website
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 is the first to report on documents filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question...
Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
PSO proposes third power bill hike in a year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is looking to raise power bills even higher. The power company said Wednesday it’s necessary to maintain the grid. But if the rate increase is approved, it would be the third in a one-year period. PSO spokesperson Wayne...
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
State of Oklahoma sees boom in number of marijuana dispensaries, processors, growers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Despite being one of the least populated states to allow medical marijuana, Oklahoma leads the way in licensed dispensaries. More than 2,300 of them, that's more than the number of gas stations across the state. The booming business is growing so quickly it's difficult for...
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Body camera footage released of Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
Oklahoma State Department of Health releases Thanksgiving food safety tips
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued some holiday food safety tips, to remind Oklahomans to practice food safety in the kitchen when cooking this holiday season. One in six Americans experience foodborne illness every year, according to the CDC. The OSDH recommends listening...
Red Cross: Keep an eye on what you fry this Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the U.S. The Red Cross is sharing tips to remind families to stay safe over the holidays. “Home fires are a real threat over the holidays and represent most of our disaster responses in both Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Linda Medford, Red Cross’s program manager for disaster service. Help keep your family safe by always keeping an eye on what you fry, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
Mobile sports betting officially begins in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting is underway in Maryland two years after being approved by voters in a ballot measure and delays caused by regulatory hurdles. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had pushed for an accelerated schedule after it was initially supposed to launch by next year's Super Bowl.
New podcast series released about life and case of death row inmate Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new podcast series has been released about death row inmate Scott Eizember. The 22-episode podcast series was promoted on Tuesday by members of "Clergy United Against the Death Penalty," along with "Death Penalty Action." The series discusses the life and case of Eizember, who...
Washington reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — An elementary school-aged child in Washington state died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. according to Seattle and King County's Public Health Department. The agency said the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020...
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumbers share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
