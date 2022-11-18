ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

PSO proposes third power bill hike in a year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is looking to raise power bills even higher. The power company said Wednesday it’s necessary to maintain the grid. But if the rate increase is approved, it would be the third in a one-year period. PSO spokesperson Wayne...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Red Cross: Keep an eye on what you fry this Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the U.S. The Red Cross is sharing tips to remind families to stay safe over the holidays. “Home fires are a real threat over the holidays and represent most of our disaster responses in both Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Linda Medford, Red Cross’s program manager for disaster service. Help keep your family safe by always keeping an eye on what you fry, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Mobile sports betting officially begins in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting is underway in Maryland two years after being approved by voters in a ballot measure and delays caused by regulatory hurdles. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had pushed for an accelerated schedule after it was initially supposed to launch by next year's Super Bowl.
MARYLAND STATE
KTUL

Washington reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — An elementary school-aged child in Washington state died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. according to Seattle and King County's Public Health Department. The agency said the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy