State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State loses pledge from 2023 4-star wide receiver

Penn State lost the commitment late Sunday night of Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township four-star receiver Ejani Shakir. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster in the Class of 2023, who originally committed to Penn State on May 11, announced his decision on Twitter. In the post, he thanked the Penn State coaching staff...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks

The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits

Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman, Line Mountain’s Ian Bates highlight Mid-Penn Liberty football all-star picks

Mid-Penn Liberty coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman and Line Mountain’s Ian Bates were at the top of the list. Kauffman was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year, and Bates was named offensive player of the year. Upper Dauphin’s Kent Smeltz was picked as coach of the year.
HERNDON, PA
PennLive.com

State College’s Owen Hollobaugh tops Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s boys soccer All-Star picks

The Little Lions are always a consistent force in boys soccer, and 2022 was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. For their 15-3 season, State College saw forward Owen Hollobaugh named the Mid-Penn Commonwealth player of the year by the division’s coaches, and head coach Danny Orton earn coach of the year honors as part of the conference’s announcement of its fall all-stars.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
