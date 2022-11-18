Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Penn State’s Kaytron Allen earns Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors
This week, it was Kaytron Allen’s turn to be recognized by the Big Ten. Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-freshman of the week on Monday for the second time this season, seven days after Nick Singleton earned the honor for a third time. Allen made quite the...
Penn State loses pledge from 2023 4-star wide receiver
Penn State lost the commitment late Sunday night of Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township four-star receiver Ejani Shakir. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster in the Class of 2023, who originally committed to Penn State on May 11, announced his decision on Twitter. In the post, he thanked the Penn State coaching staff...
Penn State-Rutgers review: Manny Diaz and the defense’s bright future
When Manny Diaz was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach, Penn State’s accompanying graphic on social media was fitting. It showed a photo of Diaz, flanked by defensive assistants Anthony Poindexter, Terry Smith, John Scott Jr. and Stacy Collins. Diaz...
PennLive.com
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
College football Week 12 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after Rutgers win
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
As Penn State blasts Rutgers again, Schiano spins his wheels chasing Franklin and B1G East heavyweights | Jones
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Adam Korsak set an NCAA record on Saturday for Rutgers. He’s the most impactful player on the Scarlet Knights’ roster and his value is not lost on NFL player personnel types. The Aussie import is headed for a choice possibly as early as the second day and certainly by the 5th or 6th round.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 55-10 win at Rutgers | Jones
The reads begin with strokes for the offensive line who deserve a lot of credit for standing firm overall through a high workload with so many unit members out hurt. 1. The Penn State offensive line were ironmen.
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits
Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
Cumberland Valley midfielder Jenna Herbster headlines Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Cumberland Valley mid Jenna Herbster earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. State College leader Sharon Herlocher was named Commonwealth coach of the year. Check out the rest of the division All-Star...
Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman, Line Mountain’s Ian Bates highlight Mid-Penn Liberty football all-star picks
Mid-Penn Liberty coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman and Line Mountain’s Ian Bates were at the top of the list. Kauffman was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year, and Bates was named offensive player of the year. Upper Dauphin’s Kent Smeltz was picked as coach of the year.
Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett headlines Mid-Penn Capital field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Bubblers coach Kortney Showers, who guided the team to the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday, earned coach of the year honors.
State College’s Owen Hollobaugh tops Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s boys soccer All-Star picks
The Little Lions are always a consistent force in boys soccer, and 2022 was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. For their 15-3 season, State College saw forward Owen Hollobaugh named the Mid-Penn Commonwealth player of the year by the division’s coaches, and head coach Danny Orton earn coach of the year honors as part of the conference’s announcement of its fall all-stars.
CD East defender Aubrie Thomas leads Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with CD East defender Aubrie Thomas earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Panthers’ Ashley Albright and West Perry’s Wendy Byers shared coach of the year honors. Check out the rest...
Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Ex-Penn College president stands to get $4M in termination suit settlement
The former president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology stands to receive $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit over his 2015 firing by a Chicago area community college. The board of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Nov. 10 voted to drop counterclaims against Robert L....
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
