FTX investor calls crypto exchange decline 'big lesson,' says lawmakers should return funds to victims
FTX investor Evan Luthra responds to the FTX debacle after former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried files for bankruptcy and weighs what should happen with the funds.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
CoinTelegraph
FTX bankruptcy filing details, Binance’s crypto industry fund and a U.S. CBDC pilot: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 13-19
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. SBF received $1B...
coingeek.com
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried fueling jurisdictional fight over FTX assets
Another day, another flood of damning developments in the ongoing FTX debacle, with fears of contagion showing no sign of abating. Last week’s bankruptcy court declaration by CEO John J. Ray III, newly appointed CEO of the crippled digital asset exchange, revealed that the firm employed a slapdash approach to accounting, leaving everyone in the dark as to what assets FTX actually held at the time of last Friday’s Chapter 11 filing in Delaware.
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why
The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
coingeek.com
Australian Securities Exchange scraps blockchain settlement over excessive complexity, loses $168M
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has scrapped a blockchain settlement system that it has worked on for years. The move follows a scathing report by Accenture, which identified several challenges with the system and will cost the exchange over $160 million. ASX has been working on migrating its workflow and...
CoinTelegraph
FTX illustrated why banks need to take over cryptocurrency
FTX — the three letters on everyone’s lips in recent days. For those active in the crypto space, it has been a shattering blow as a tumultuous year for crypto nears an end. The repercussions are severe, with over a million people and businesses owed money following the...
u.today
Ripple GC: SEC Has Not Labeled XRP Security
Ripple GC: SEC Has Not Labeled XRP Security
‘Everyone’s learning crypto bankruptcy right now.’ The FTX crash is set to be a ‘gold rush’ for lawyers
Lawyers with specialties in digital assets are giving way to experts in restructuring. “There's going to be a lot of work.”
coingeek.com
Exchanges warned to be on alert for frantic attempts to dump stolen FTX ETH
The hunt continues for significant numbers of ETH tokens that suddenly went missing from wallets belonging to bankrupt exchange FTX earlier this month. Blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis confirmed that, while some transfers were legitimate, others were stolen and “on the move.” It alerted exchanges to be ready to freeze accounts if they received any of the funds.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Avalanche (AVAX)-Based Crypto Project and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoin on Listing Roadmap
Crypto exchange Coinbase is putting two new digital assets onto its listing roadmap of tradable altcoins as markets continue their downtrend. In a new announcement via Twitter, the US-based exchange says it’s adding Avalanche (AVAX)-based BENQI (QI) and Cosmos (ATOM)-based Kava (KAVA) to its roadmap. BENQI is a decentralized...
decrypt.co
Unbacked Exchange Tokens Like FTX’s FTT ‘Extreme Risk’: Bank of England Deputy Governor
Sir Jon Cunliffe also praised blockchain tech and confirmed the British approach to crypto will start with stablecoin regulation. The Bank of England’s Deputy Governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has weighed in the need for regulators to come up with strong consumer safeguards after the FTX crisis, according to a speech he delivered at a DeFi and crypto conference this morning.
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
Stifel CEO Calls on SEC to Extend Customer Protection to Crypto
To restore customer confidence in the cryptocurrency industry after the fall of crypto exchange FTX, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should apply its Customer Protection Rule to crypto, Stifel Financial CEO Ron Kruszewski said. This would ensure that customers’ funds aren’t comingled, the head of the wealth management and...
FTX Debacle Cryptocurrencies will survive, but only the most robust and regulated ones
Will cryptocurrencies remain completely decentralized, immune to regulation and government diktat? What does this mean for those who have invested in NFTs?. The sudden demise of one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has thrown the crypto world into disarray. The value of Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has dropped by 16%, bringing it to 75% of its peak value from a year ago.
