coingeek.com

Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried fueling jurisdictional fight over FTX assets

Another day, another flood of damning developments in the ongoing FTX debacle, with fears of contagion showing no sign of abating. Last week’s bankruptcy court declaration by CEO John J. Ray III, newly appointed CEO of the crippled digital asset exchange, revealed that the firm employed a slapdash approach to accounting, leaving everyone in the dark as to what assets FTX actually held at the time of last Friday’s Chapter 11 filing in Delaware.
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
dailyhodl.com

‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why

The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
CoinTelegraph

FTX illustrated why banks need to take over cryptocurrency

FTX — the three letters on everyone’s lips in recent days. For those active in the crypto space, it has been a shattering blow as a tumultuous year for crypto nears an end. The repercussions are severe, with over a million people and businesses owed money following the...
u.today

Ripple GC: SEC Has Not Labeled XRP Security

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com

Exchanges warned to be on alert for frantic attempts to dump stolen FTX ETH

The hunt continues for significant numbers of ETH tokens that suddenly went missing from wallets belonging to bankrupt exchange FTX earlier this month. Blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis confirmed that, while some transfers were legitimate, others were stolen and “on the move.” It alerted exchanges to be ready to freeze accounts if they received any of the funds.
decrypt.co

Unbacked Exchange Tokens Like FTX’s FTT ‘Extreme Risk’: Bank of England Deputy Governor

Sir Jon Cunliffe also praised blockchain tech and confirmed the British approach to crypto will start with stablecoin regulation. The Bank of England’s Deputy Governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has weighed in the need for regulators to come up with strong consumer safeguards after the FTX crisis, according to a speech he delivered at a DeFi and crypto conference this morning.
PYMNTS

Stifel CEO Calls on SEC to Extend Customer Protection to Crypto

To restore customer confidence in the cryptocurrency industry after the fall of crypto exchange FTX, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should apply its Customer Protection Rule to crypto, Stifel Financial CEO Ron Kruszewski said. This would ensure that customers’ funds aren’t comingled, the head of the wealth management and...
Zoran Bogdanovic

FTX Debacle Cryptocurrencies will survive, but only the most robust and regulated ones

Will cryptocurrencies remain completely decentralized, immune to regulation and government diktat? What does this mean for those who have invested in NFTs?. The sudden demise of one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has thrown the crypto world into disarray. The value of Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has dropped by 16%, bringing it to 75% of its peak value from a year ago.

