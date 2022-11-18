ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S.-Russia meeting was key to prevent escalation, Erdogan tells Putin

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.

In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must be revived and he thanked Putin for the extension of the Black Sea grain deal.

Teodoro Megia
3d ago

You cannot trust Putin mark my word. Putin is invading a peaceful country. What kind of a person he is. A devil it’s like stealing your wife . A snake.

Fly_E115
3d ago

Russians need to take to the streets and overthrow Putin and anyone with the same mindset making the world a more dangerous place for everyone.

David Falcone
3d ago

tippy air dewan does not tell Putin anything Putin destroyed the Turkish economy just like the rest of Europe and f***** ours up too

