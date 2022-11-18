ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Bulgaria's current account posts 1%/GDP surplus through September

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SOFIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria posted a current account surplus of 770 million euros ($799.11 million), equal to 1% of economic output in the first nine months, compared to a surplus of 0.7% in the same period a year ago, the central bank said on Friday.

In September alone, the current account posted a deficit of 458 million euros compared to a deficit of 31.5 million euros a year ago, data showed.

Foreign direct investment, much needed to boost growth in the European Union's country was 1.47 billion euros through September compared with 1.32 billion euros in the same period of 2021.

The central bank sees Bulgaria's current account posting a deficit of 1.6% of gross domestic product in 2022, up from a shortfall of 0.5% in 2021.

($1 = 0.9636 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Morocco's annual CPI up 8.1% in October

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price index rose by 8.1% year-on-year in October, driven mainly by a surge in foodstuff prices, the high commission for planning said on Tuesday.
Reuters

Sterling climbs as dollar rally wanes

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, as the dollar retreated following three days of gains. The greenback - typically the driver of global currency markets - rose sharply on Monday as a jump in COVID-19 cases in China sparked growth fears and sent investors towards the safe-haven currency, causing the pound to drop 0.59%.
Reuters

Moldova warns of acute crisis as powers pledge more support

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moldova warned its people on Monday to brace for a harsh winter as it was facing an "acute" energy crisis that risked stoking popular discontent with Russia's war in Ukraine threatening energy supplies and pushing up prices.
Reuters

World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
Reuters

Analysis-Drops of climate finance start to fill an ocean of need

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The biggest deal to date to forge the kind of private-public sector low-carbon collaboration sought at U.N. climate talks promises $20 billion to shut down Indonesian coal-fired power plants - and it's a drop in the ocean.
Reuters

Futures flat after slipping on China lockdown worries

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were trading flat on Tuesday after starting the week lower due to worries around stricter COVID-19 curbs in China, while drawing comfort from less-hawkish comments on interest-rate hikes from policymakers.
Reuters

Reuters

649K+
Followers
365K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy