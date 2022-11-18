Read full article on original website
FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina's shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe.
Denmark v Tunisia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will teach whom a lesson at Education City Stadium in their Group D opener? Join John Brewin
Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” Just hours before the first players with the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were to take the field on Monday, soccer’s governing body warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player’s expulsion from that game and also the next.
Soccer-Saudi Arabia scores huge upset over Argentina at World Cup
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia scored a shock upset against Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's side which sent pride across the Arab World.
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level
The CEO of Dubai International Airport says passenger numbers for the third quarter of 2022 have surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels
