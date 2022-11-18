'You should just buy my shop': How customer became owner of Comic Crypt in Eatontown

EATONTOWN - Brian Stretton, owner and operator of the Comic Crypt in Eatontown, got his start reading comic books at 12, taking after his older brother who generated the spark that got Stretton into the world of superheroes himself.

“I saw him reading them from a young age and it really made me excited to see these beings that had these incredible superpowers and wore these really cool costumes that signified a higher calling,” Stretton said.

Stretton grew up going to a local comic shop near where he lived in Brooklyn, New York. “The guy who owned the shop really paid attention to me and we connected,” Stretton said. “It was a great experience for me to be around someone that had the same interest in comic books that I did. We were miles apart in terms of age, but when it came to comic books, we were both on the same page. We had equal appreciation for our favorite superheroes.”

Stretton also got into drawing superheroes at the same time he was reading about them.

“I followed in my brother’s footsteps after he got into drawing first,” Stretton said. “He inspired my interest in art in general and we both liked to draw and had a passion for it. I would sit down and just watch him do his thing and I paid close attention. We always had art and comic book-related art in the house and it was always accessible. I was always excited to pick up a comic or a pencil and have fun with it.”

As Stretton grew up in the 1990s, comic book writers were getting notoriety.

“There were so many writers of all ages that began to get noticed within the industry,” Stretton said. “We had a lot of breakout artists and some of them were just a couple of years older than me. I was so inspired to get into the industry from that point because I knew, if they could do it, then so could I. I became very motivated and wanted to do great things with this unbelievable art form. I wanted to be connected to this industry and there was no turning back.”

Unfortunately for Stretton, his love for comics dissipated after he moved to New Jersey, because comic book shops were few and far between where he lived.

“We didn’t have any local shops in town, so I was kind of hindered by that experience,” Stretton said. “I did not get back into it until I was much older. I had no real way of keeping my interest in comics since I had no means of accessing them. It was kind of sad for me because I loved the act of reading them and I got so much joy from picking up a comic and reading it from cover to cover.”

After an eight-year hiatus, Stretton was working at Toys R Us and one of his co-workers began talking about his favorite superhero.

“He was talking up a storm about what was happening in his favorite superhero universe,” Stretton said. “For some reason, I was instantly hooked and I wanted to immediately get back into reading my favorite comics. I went to this place in Old Bridge and I dropped $600 just like that and I was officially back in the game.”

'He took me under his wing'

Stretton started going to a comic book shop called Amazing Stories in Shrewsbury and became friendly with the owner there.

“I frequented that shop and I really enjoyed my time there because I could talk comics with him. We shared a passion for the same superheroes and we would talk and talk about everything Marvel or everything DC. It was something that I was happy to do and I wanted to pursue it to the fullest. He took me under his wing and took a liking to me, so much so that he made me an offer to take over the shop that I couldn’t refuse. One day, he just looked at me and said, 'Hey man, you should just buy my shop.'”

Before that time, Stretton was bouncing around from dead-end job to dead-end job. Stretton realized that he wasn’t meant to be in a job environment where he was being told what to do, so he should become his own boss and take over Amazing Stories.

After taking over the shop, he moved it to Little Silver and later to Eatontown, just so he could adjust to he foot traffic and the volume of business he was taking in at the time.

'We’re all family here'

“In 2008, I took it over and changed the name to Comic Crypt and I’ve run it successfully for the last 14 years,” Stretton said. “I like to run this place as more than just a comic shop. It’s more personal for me because of my history with comic books and my history with this place. We’re all family here and we have things that no other comic shop has, like personality and close interaction. It’s very important to have these things when you run a business.”

As you might expect, the Comic Crypt has everything comic books.

“We have classic superhero stuff like DC and Marvel, but we also have other genres like horror and romance comics, which are really making a comeback,” Stretton said. “It’s great that everyone loves Spider-Man and Batman because they don’t change much, but still maintain their appeal. They are there for you as a reader and they are uplifting in a way. You can relate to them. It’s like trying your favorite flavor of ice cream.”

Stretton looks toward the future with confidence.

“I would someday pass of the store to someone who loves the store just as much as me,” Stretton said. “My main guy, Mike Becraft, does a wonderful job and has been here for some time. I couldn’t ask for a better guy because he takes care of the place like it’s his own. We are lucky to have him and I definitely see him taking over the business someday.”

The Comic Crypt

Owner: Briad Stretton

Location: 73 Route 35, Eatontown

Website:www.facebook.com/thecomiccrypt

Phone: 732-747-8686

Hours: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays