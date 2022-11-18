A $50,000 winning raffle ticket was recently sold at a State College-area Sheetz, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery release on Monday. The ticket was among the first two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The raffle features eight weekly drawings for two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing that will include four $1 million prizes.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO