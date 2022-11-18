Read full article on original website
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level for 9th Straight Week
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the ninth consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
State College
Pa. Lottery Raffle $50,000 Winning Ticket Sold at State College-Area Sheetz
A $50,000 winning raffle ticket was recently sold at a State College-area Sheetz, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery release on Monday. The ticket was among the first two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The raffle features eight weekly drawings for two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing that will include four $1 million prizes.
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Falls to Virginia 3-2 in Overtime, Ends NCAA Tournament Run
Penn State women’s soccer (15-5-3) saw its season come to an end with a 3-2 overtime loss to Virginia (16-3-3) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night at Jeffrey Field. Nittany Lion forward Payton Linnehan scored the game’s first goal in the 29th minute, but...
State College
No. 11 Penn State Defeats Rutgers 55-10
No. 11 Penn State football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) 55-10 on Saturday, capping off a cold afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ji’Ayir Brown and Kalen King each had a scoop-and-score touchdown in the game, while running back Nick Singleton ran a kickoff back to the end zone for the first time in his career. Kaytron Allen and Singleton combined for 179 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 combined carries out of the backfield.
