Pa. Lottery Raffle $50,000 Winning Ticket Sold at State College-Area Sheetz

A $50,000 winning raffle ticket was recently sold at a State College-area Sheetz, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery release on Monday. The ticket was among the first two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The raffle features eight weekly drawings for two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing that will include four $1 million prizes.
No. 11 Penn State Defeats Rutgers 55-10

No. 11 Penn State football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) 55-10 on Saturday, capping off a cold afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ji’Ayir Brown and Kalen King each had a scoop-and-score touchdown in the game, while running back Nick Singleton ran a kickoff back to the end zone for the first time in his career. Kaytron Allen and Singleton combined for 179 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 combined carries out of the backfield.
