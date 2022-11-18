ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire

By Alexandra Leslie, Melanie DaSilva, Kait Walsh
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QW7Ge_0jFSyvT800

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a deadly house fire in Attleboro early Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKnWK_0jFSyvT800
Judith Henriques (family photo)

Crews responded to the Division Street home just before 1 a.m. Neighbors said it wasn’t long before the flames fully engulfed the home.

“We ran over to see if there was anything we could do, and another neighbor was calling out for the person who lives there,” one neighbor told 12 News. “I did try to bang on the door, but I didn’t hear anything.”

Police said 80-year-old Judith Henriques was killed in the fire.

The flames were so big that neighbors who live a street over said they could see them.

“I stood at my bedroom window seeing these flames and wondering, ‘Is it one house? Is it multiple houses? Who’s in danger?'” Stasia Peters recalled.

( Story continues below video. )

The fire tore through the home, leaving a hole in the middle of the roof. The vinyl siding of a neighboring home was also damaged by the heat.

“It’s heart-rendering for me to just try to imagine what her family is thinking,” Peters added. “Life changes so quickly. I woke up very grateful for what I do have. It puts things in perspective, for sure.”

Family of Henriques did not want to speak on camera, but told 12 News although Henriques was a senior, she was very active and lively. She was was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Henriques was also the mother-in-law of an Attleboro firefighter. The firefighter told a 12 News crew he had just stopped at the home Thursday night to bring Henriques dinner.

Family told 12 News they have no idea how the fire started. The origin and cause remain under investigation the Attleboro Fire Department, Attleboro Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire Chief LaChance said in a statement. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

Richard Varrieur stopped by the scene on Friday morning. He, along with former owner Donald Wrightington, both help to construct the home in the 1960s.

“Last time I saw it, it was a house, and now it’s… it’s in this shape here. It’s heartbreaking,” Wrightington said.

“You can always rebuild a house, but you cant rebuild the life of the woman that died,” Varrieur told 12 News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0jFSyvT800

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter

EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
EXETER, RI
CBS Boston

I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man

HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
HINGHAM, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble

11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

1 dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A house fire in Providence claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital. The fire happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street. Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence house deemed ‘unlivable’ following fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Providence Sunday afternoon.  Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the Homer Street home and everyone made it out safely.  Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the family.  The […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court

DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
EDGARTOWN, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy