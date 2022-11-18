ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
