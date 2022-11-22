ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl dies in Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: What went wrong?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.
HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search

RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has...
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
No one injured from fire at Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn

RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire Sunday night on the fifth floor of the Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn. The sprinkler system helped to contain the fire at 3912 Arrow Drive until the Raleigh Fire Department arrived to extinguish it. About 60 firefighters responded and had the fire under control quickly.
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations

RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
Fire at Seventy-First High School leaves several animals dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday around 6 a.m. there was a fire at Seventy-First High School on Raeford Rd. The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a hut that had caught fire. There were several animals inside that died from smoke inhalation. Nothing else was damaged by the fire.
Cooper scores twice; Duke women's soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

Durham, N.C. — Duke women's soccer All-American Michelle Cooper registered her school-record sixth brace of the season and the second-seeded Blue Devils defeated third-seeded South Carolina, 2-1, on Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C., to advance to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Cooper, a native of Clarkston, Mich.,...
Morrissey's 2nd goal of game lifts Jets past Canes in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey's second goal of the game came 2:10 into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. The Jets were ahead 3-0 before the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining.
