2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
Girl dies in Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: What went wrong?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search
RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has...
Join WRAL as we light towers in Raleigh, Durham and Rocky Mount
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 the tradition is tripled. WRAL will light towers at WRAL's Western Boulevard studios, on American Tobacco Campus in Durham and at Rocky Mount Mills.
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
No one injured from fire at Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn
RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire Sunday night on the fifth floor of the Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn. The sprinkler system helped to contain the fire at 3912 Arrow Drive until the Raleigh Fire Department arrived to extinguish it. About 60 firefighters responded and had the fire under control quickly.
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
Fire at Seventy-First High School leaves several animals dead
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday around 6 a.m. there was a fire at Seventy-First High School on Raeford Rd. The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a hut that had caught fire. There were several animals inside that died from smoke inhalation. Nothing else was damaged by the fire.
Driver shortages impact 24 Durham Public Schools bus routes Tuesday; 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools buses impacted
Durham Public Schools said Monday that as many as 24 buses could be either delayed or out of service Tuesday. Durham schools said this interruption to service is due to an anticipated driver shortage. The following buses are said by Durham schools to be affected by the shortage:15, 23, 28,...
Girl taken to hospital after being hurt in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — First responders were attending to a call on the Raleigh Christmas Parade route on Saturday morning. Around 10:25, the parade was stalled as police and medics responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. A girl who was dancing was hurt. The girl was...
'Though hate may have taken your life, love has sustained your memory': UNC unveils memorial of man stabbed, killed on campus in the 70's
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 22-year-old James Lewis Cates Junior was attending a party on UNC's campus on November 21, 1970. A fight broke out outside the student union around the pit. "It went on for a handful of minutes," said Independent journalist Mike Ogle. "It ended when Mr. Cates...
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
A mother’s cancer helps inspire the launch of a new tool to fight cancer at Durham biotech Ten63
DURHAM – Marcel Frenkel, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Durham -based drug company Ten63 Therapeutics, never thought he’d be focusing the majority of his time and energy on the fight against cancer. As a fencing champion in his native Brazil who competed in several World Cups, and a...
Over 200 United Methodist churches separate from conference over LGBTQIA+ policies
Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters. Many of the churches that wanted out were opposed to same-sex marriages and other policies involving sexuality. A special meeting at Methodist University was streamed online, allowing churches to vote...
Cummings 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor announces his top 10 schools
Burlington, N.C. — Cummings High School junior athlete Jonathan Paylor announced his top ten schools on Saturday evening, taking to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, Paylor said his top ten schools are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
One person dead, another injured after crash on Highway 70 west of Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Authorities said after 11 a.m. Monday there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 70 eastbound near Ebenezer Church Road, just west of Goldsboro. The accident resulted in one person killed, and another airlifted to a hospital. The condition of the person airlifted is unknown as of Monday afternoon.
'A clear leader': Lufkin Road Middle School community mourns principal's unexpected death
APEX, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. A statement on the county's website shared condolences for Karen Sinders, the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School. "She was a leader who had immense impact...
Cooper scores twice; Duke women's soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Durham, N.C. — Duke women's soccer All-American Michelle Cooper registered her school-record sixth brace of the season and the second-seeded Blue Devils defeated third-seeded South Carolina, 2-1, on Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C., to advance to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Cooper, a native of Clarkston, Mich.,...
Morrissey's 2nd goal of game lifts Jets past Canes in OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey's second goal of the game came 2:10 into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. The Jets were ahead 3-0 before the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining.
