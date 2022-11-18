Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
Bernardo Silva: “It’s about Cristiano, I’m not a man player. united. Even if that were the case, I would not answer »- Portugal
Bernardo Silva confirmed that there is no problem in the national team, nor a bad atmosphere, after interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the striker criticized Manchester United. “As for the news from England, it has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his case, it has nothing to do with me or the national team. Changes in the way we play without Ronaldo? It’s about the fact that it’s a different generation, different players. In the last eight years, everything has changed. Almost all players, except for two or three years. It’s a very strong generation, almost all of them play in the best leagues, in the best clubs. When Cristiano is not there, the national team knew how to respond, we are 26, it doesn’t matter if there is one or the other, we will do our best To represent our country”, he began by saying Manchester City midfielder in Portugal’s first conference in Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com
‘I speak when I want’: Cristiano Ronaldo unapologetic for timing of controversial interview
Cristiano Ronaldo has risked disrupting Portugal's run-up to the World Cup – but says he has no regrets about his interview. Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has defended the timing of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan by saying: “I speak when I want”. The Portugal captain...
Ronaldo downplays impact of tell-all pre-World Cup interview
Cristiano Ronaldo is unfazed by the drama created by his explosive pre-World Cup interview on British TV and maintains the atmosphere in Portugal's squad is "excellent" heading into the tournament
Spain boss Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi missing out on winning the World Cup during his illustrious career would be 'unfair' and hopes Argentina win the tournament if his side fail to
Spain manager Luis Enrique has said it would be 'unfair' to Lionel Messi if the PSG star does not win a World Cup during his career. The tournament in Qatar will mark the legendary forward's fifth World Cup finals since he made his debut in the competition back in 2006, and the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2026 edition.
World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision
There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
'I shouldn't have said it' – Wayne Rooney regrets World Cup attack on England fans
After their 0-0 draw with Algeria at the 2010 World Cup, England were booed off the pitch – which provoked a reaction from Rooney
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be returning to Real Madrid in January
Cristiano Ronaldo did all he could to put a stain on his Manchester United legacy with his recent interview. It has put his future at the club in jeopardy and I don’t think there is a way back for the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford and he will be looking for a new club in January.
Watch: Raheem Sterling Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022
Raheem Sterling has scored the third goal for England v Iran at the World Cup. Watch the goal here.
Yardbarker
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Mauricio Pochettino sensationally hints at taking Man Utd job from Erik ten Hag and reveals why summer move failed
MAURICIO POCHETTINO has hinted he could still become Manchester United manager. The Argentine, 50, was heavily linked with the job earlier this year, even before being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain. But the role ended up going to Dutchman Ten Hag following his impressive spell at Ajax, with United handing him...
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"
Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to apologize for his decision to criticize Manchester United in an interview released last week. The 37-year-old had not spoken to any media outlet all season before deciding to sit down with journalist and friend Piers Morgan. Ronaldo's chat with Morgan was cut into two 45-minute...
Yardbarker
Ronaldo calls himself bulletproof before telling media to stop during strange press conference
The fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Piers Morgan interview is still playing out and it is something that is a popular topic for the media when in and around the Portugal camp at the World Cup. The interview sent shockwaves through the football world and it looks like it is...
Yardbarker
Official lineup: Juventus duo start for Argentina against KSA
On Tuesday morning, Argentina will launch their 2022 World Cup campaign with a meeting against Saudi Arabia. As always, all eyes will be set upon Lionel Messi, as the PSG star will once again be leading the Albiceleste in their attempt to bring the golden trophy back to Buenos Aires for the first time since 1986.
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'
The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals truth behind Liverpool & PSG negotiations before Real Madrid move
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals the truth behind his negotiations with Liverpool & PSG before joining Real Madrid.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take part in photoshoot together
A photo has been released of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess.
Yardbarker
Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez To Be One Of Argentina’s “Untouchables” In Attack At FIFA World Cup In Qatar, Italian Media Highlight
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is set to be one of the “untouchable” members of the Argentine national team in attack at the World Cup, alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’s Angel Di Maria. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport,...
FIFA World Cup Team News: France Starting XI Against Australia Revealed? Kylian Mbappe, Aurlien Tchouameni, Ibrahima Konate
The 2022 World Cup is just a day away and all the sides are in their last stages of preparation before their opening group matches. Training sessions will be a place for journalists and media companies to get an idea of what plans each team has and which they players they are looking to work ...
90min
