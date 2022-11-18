ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardo Silva: “It’s about Cristiano, I’m not a man player. united. Even if that were the case, I would not answer »- Portugal

Bernardo Silva confirmed that there is no problem in the national team, nor a bad atmosphere, after interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the striker criticized Manchester United. “As for the news from England, it has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his case, it has nothing to do with me or the national team. Changes in the way we play without Ronaldo? It’s about the fact that it’s a different generation, different players. In the last eight years, everything has changed. Almost all players, except for two or three years. It’s a very strong generation, almost all of them play in the best leagues, in the best clubs. When Cristiano is not there, the national team knew how to respond, we are 26, it doesn’t matter if there is one or the other, we will do our best To represent our country”, he began by saying Manchester City midfielder in Portugal’s first conference in Qatar.
Spain boss Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi missing out on winning the World Cup during his illustrious career would be 'unfair' and hopes Argentina win the tournament if his side fail to

Spain manager Luis Enrique has said it would be 'unfair' to Lionel Messi if the PSG star does not win a World Cup during his career. The tournament in Qatar will mark the legendary forward's fifth World Cup finals since he made his debut in the competition back in 2006, and the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2026 edition.
World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be returning to Real Madrid in January

Cristiano Ronaldo did all he could to put a stain on his Manchester United legacy with his recent interview. It has put his future at the club in jeopardy and I don’t think there is a way back for the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford and he will be looking for a new club in January.
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"

Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to apologize for his decision to criticize Manchester United in an interview released last week. The 37-year-old had not spoken to any media outlet all season before deciding to sit down with journalist and friend Piers Morgan. Ronaldo's chat with Morgan was cut into two 45-minute...
Official lineup: Juventus duo start for Argentina against KSA

On Tuesday morning, Argentina will launch their 2022 World Cup campaign with a meeting against Saudi Arabia. As always, all eyes will be set upon Lionel Messi, as the PSG star will once again be leading the Albiceleste in their attempt to bring the golden trophy back to Buenos Aires for the first time since 1986.
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'

The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
