West Bend, WI

Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
Celebrate the Savior Christmas concert at Community Church in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Community Church in West Bend, WI will host a Christmas concert filled with fresh arrangements, unique instrumentation and beautiful family harmonies. Some of you may have seen the Siegmann Family perform locally – this concert is their Christmas tour with Olivia (Siegmann) Anderson and her husband Justin, Lincoln Siegmann and his wife Hannah, their brother Jed and brother-in-law Jake.
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals

The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul

RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
Just in time for holiday travel | Photo courtesy Ann Bauer

Washington Co., WI – Can you feel the hum of holiday traffic picking up…. already? The streets are definitely busier, and so are the grocery stores. Families are stocking up and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. Even Mother Nature is getting into the act with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s or higher by the end of the week.
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
