Jacks Top Seed in FCS Playoffs
For the first second time in three seasons, the South Dakota State has earned the top seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff field. The Jackrabbits were awarded the No. 1 seed after compiling a 10-1 record, including an 8-0 mark in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. SDSU will receive a first-round bye and will host the winner between Saint Francis (Pa.) and Delaware on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff for that game is tentatively set for 2 p.m. Central Time at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Jacks Men Drop Home Opener
Nigel Hawkins scored a game-high 25 points for Stephen F. Austin and helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 93-82 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 19, in a non-conference men’s basketball tilt in Frost Arena. The Lumberjacks and Jackrabbits were in a tightly contested matchup for a...
Jacks Women Beat Rutgers
The South Dakota State women’s basketball team used a big third quarter to top Rutgers, 75-56, Sunday evening at Imperial Arena. The Jackrabbits (3-2) outscored the Scarlet Knights (3-3) 24-8 in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 22 heading into the final 10 minutes. SDSU shot a blistering 67 percent from the floor in the third period and got five points apiece from Haleigh Timmer, Tori Nelson, Paiton Burckhard and Kallie Theisen. Rutgers was allowed only four field goals in the same time.
Public Input on SD Social Studies Standards
The South Dakota Board of Educational Standards met again yesterday (Monday) in Sioux Falls, gathering public input on the proposed new social studies standards. Shannon Malone with the state Department of Education said there will be a training and transition period….https://on.soundcloud.com/CeBXW. Aaron Livesay (live-a-say) of Sioux Falls says the...
Names Released in Two South Dakota Fatal Crashes
A Lincoln, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
Soybean Issues
What’s going on around the Mid-west. I had the Opportunity to talk to Bob Worth, President of the MN Soybean Growers Association, a farmer producer form Lake Benton, MN and a member of the American Soybean Gro. wers Assocation.
