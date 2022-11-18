Read full article on original website
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 21, 2022) – A Thanksgiving Eve tradition along the Lakeshore is two days away. For nearly three decades, what is now known as Gateway Mission has put on a banquet on the night before the Thanksgiving holiday to benefit the homeless and needy in the Holland area. Besides a free sit-down meal complete with all the fixings, guests also receive a gift package of goods that normally are not available for purchase with Bridge or SNAP benefit cards.
Shirley A. Larsen, age 82, of Allegan, is safely home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as of Friday, November 18, 2022. Shirley was a member of Jenison Bible Church and worked until retirement at Life Savers in Holland. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, in...
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 21, 2022) –The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that originated in Holland Township at approximately 02:10 a.m. Monday At that time, deputies responded after receiving a report of a vehicle being stolen (UDAA) from the mobile home park located at 523 Butternut Dr. in Holland Township. The vehicle was stolen, along with the purse, wallet and credit cards belonging to the victim. Those items had been inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Deputies made contact with the victim and encouraged her to cancel her credit cards, while they continued to investigate the vehicle theft.
Jim Larink, age 95 of Holland, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday (November 30), at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Tuesday (November 29), also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mel Trotter Ministries or Hemlock Crossings c/o Ottawa County Parks and Recreation.
Delwyn (Del) Westrate, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a short illness, at his home and surrounded by his family. Del was born on January 24, 1950, in Holland, to Matt and Ruth (Wassink) Westrate. He graduated from Holland Christian High School and married Diane Molewyk on August 30, 1974. Del worked for Herman Miller for more than 35 years in various positions. Del and Diane are members of Hudsonville Reformed Church. He was a man of deep faith which was evident in his life. For many years he enjoyed selling new and used farm machinery to hobby farmers. He also repaired and restored various farm machinery implements. He especially enjoyed restoring his vintage 1946 Chevy firetruck. Del was a dedicated firefighter and first responder/EMT for Zeeland Township Fire Department. Del was loved and respected by everyone he knew, and he was a friend to all.
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 20, 2022) – Clayton Dykhouse tossed in 26 points as Hope outlasted visiting North Park yesterday, 80-73. The Flying Dutchmen welcome the Rockford Regents to DeVos Fieldhouse next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 2:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Ella McKinney...
Earl Arendsen went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at the age of 89. Earl was born in Drenthe, MI, and was raised in the farming community. He was the oldest of five children born to John and Jessie (Louwsma) Arendsen. Earl was...
