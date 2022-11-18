Read full article on original website
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals truth behind Liverpool & PSG negotiations before Real Madrid move
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals the truth behind his negotiations with Liverpool & PSG before joining Real Madrid.
The best goals from 2022 World Cup Matchday 1
It was certainly an action-packed opening four matches in the 2022 World Cup - and there was no shortage of quality goals to enjoy either.
Hundreds of fans report World Cup ticket woes for 2nd day
Hundreds of soccer fans in Doha are struggling to retrieve their digital World Cup tickets for a second day as problems with FIFA's mobile application stoke confusion and frustration at the tournament
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Twitter reacts as Saudi Arabia earn shock win over Argentina
Twitter reacts as Saudi Arabia earn shock win over Argentina.
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'
The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz insists current England team better than 'golden generation'
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz insists Gareth Southgate's current England team is better than the 'golden generation'.
Why was Paulo Dybala not playing in Argentina - Saudi Arabia?
A look at why Paulo Dybala did not feature for Argentina in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Borussia Monchengladbach make decision on Marcus Thuram's future
Borussia Monchengladbach have made a decision on the future of star forward Marcus Thuram as the January transfer window approaches.
When do England play next?
England cruised past Iran in their opening World Cup group game as Bukayo Saka scored twice in a massive 6-1 win at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayy
Faces of Football: Tunisia - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Tunisia - a letter to the national team.
Kei Kamara addresses CF Montreal fans after extending contract - 'I am sorry'
Kei Kamara has addressed CF Montreal supporters after having the extension option in his contract taken up by the club.
England 6-2 Iran: Player ratings as Saka's double inspires emphatic victory
Match report & player ratings from England 6-1 Iran at the World Cup.
Sergio Busquets addresses rumours of January exit from Barcelona
Sergio Busquets reveals the truth behind rumours he offered to leave Barcelona in January.
Jude Bellingham reflects on first England goal & dominant World Cup victory
Jude Bellingham reacts to scoring his first England goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
Jack Grealish's World Cup celebration explained
What is the story behind Jack Grealish's goal celebration for England at the World Cup?
