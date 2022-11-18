Since February 2022, Western and Ukrainian media have reported on the kidnapping and forced adoption of Ukrainian children by Russians. The exact number of Ukrainian children transferred to Russia has been difficult to pin down, but Ukrainian sources estimate that as many as 8,000 children have been forcibly moved there. Accounts have emerged of Russian authorities transferring them to Russian families or Russian state orphanages, where they receive a “patriotic education.” Some of the kidnapped children have been falsely told that their families died or do not want them. On Nov. 16, 2022, the Institute for the Study of War, a...

