World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England’s match against Iran on Monday. Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
America's top diplomat has criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity
Hundreds of fans report World Cup ticket woes for 2nd day
Hundreds of soccer fans in Doha are struggling to retrieve their digital World Cup tickets for a second day as problems with FIFA's mobile application stoke confusion and frustration at the tournament
Young Spain squad makes World Cup debut against Costa Rica
A new era is about to start for Spain at the World Cup as a generation of talented young players take center stage in its quest to win a second world title
US battles injuries, idleness ahead of World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A World Cup jammed into the middle of the European season isn’t ideal, especially for the United States. Injuries and idleness run throughout the roster ahead of Monday’s match against Wales. Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Luca de la Torre missed time, and...
