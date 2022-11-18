ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH.com

World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England’s match against Iran on Monday. Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.
WTNH.com

US battles injuries, idleness ahead of World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A World Cup jammed into the middle of the European season isn’t ideal, especially for the United States. Injuries and idleness run throughout the roster ahead of Monday’s match against Wales. Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Luca de la Torre missed time, and...
The Conversation U.S.

4 plays that dramatize the kidnapping of children during wars

Since February 2022, Western and Ukrainian media have reported on the kidnapping and forced adoption of Ukrainian children by Russians. The exact number of Ukrainian children transferred to Russia has been difficult to pin down, but Ukrainian sources estimate that as many as 8,000 children have been forcibly moved there. Accounts have emerged of Russian authorities transferring them to Russian families or Russian state orphanages, where they receive a “patriotic education.” Some of the kidnapped children have been falsely told that their families died or do not want them. On Nov. 16, 2022, the Institute for the Study of War, a...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy