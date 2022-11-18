ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

'A strong bond': Jeremy Morgan named new fire chief in Fort Walton Beach

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZ6hx_0jFSxVg900

When Jeremy Morgan applied to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department 22 years ago, he was asked how far he saw himself going in the department.

"I want to be chief," Morgan replied.

And while his response may have been offhand, it was also prophetic. As of Monday, Morgan is the city's new fire chief, replacing Ken Perkins, who retired this fall.

Ian photos:Northwest Florida fire departments join Hurricane Ian rescue effort

New program:New Fort Walton Beach program cuts down frequent 911 calls. The answer? In-home visits

"Please help me welcome Jeremy Morgan into the permanent fire chief position," Fort Walton Beach Acting City Manager Jeff Peters wrote in a Facebook post. "Jeremy has been serving as interim fire chief for the past couple of months. His work ethic, attitude and leadership skills made this an easy decision."

As interim chief, and deputy chief for two years before then, Morgan is no stranger to the job.

During his 22-year career at the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, Morgan has served in Okaloosa County's Special Operations Unit, which included rope-based rescue and hazmat response teams. He has been a paramedic for 20 years and has earned numerous state certifications and multiple fire science degrees.

Fort Walton Beach firefighters field about 4,000 calls per year

Morgan oversees a department of about 42 personnel, mostly firefighters, who work out of two stations. The main Station 6 is at 5 Hollywood Blvd. and Station 7 at 1968 Lewis Turner Blvd., near the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. Firefighters work a continuous 48-hour shift followed by 96 hours off.

The department serves a city of more than 20,000 residents and receives about 4,000 calls per year.

Over his time with the department, Morgan said he's seen a number of changes.

"The call load has definitely increased. It's probably doubled since I first got here," Morgan said. "The fire service in general has also progressed a lot in terms of training, capability and new techniques."

He also noted the trend of firefighters cross training and getting medical certifications as well.

"Most of the calls are medical calls," Morgan said. "The trend in Florida has been to get more paramedics on board as well as dual certified paramedic/firefighters so we can provide quicker treatment for more favorable outcomes."

And while many aspects of firefighting have changed over the years, Morgan said there is one constant.

"The camaraderie in the fire department hasn't changed," he said. That has always been a strong bond and will always continue to be a strong bond."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Robinson leaves Mayor's office, but remains ready to serve elsewhere

There’s a changing of the guard at Pensacola City Hall, as D.C. Reeves prepares to take the mayor’s chair from Grover Robinson. “I'm announcing that I will not be seeking reelection in 2022. There's no doubt that the last year certainly has been more than trying. It's been probably five years combined into one,” said Robinson in March of last year.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 20-26

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
WJHG-TV

Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
PACE, FL
wbrc.com

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
nomadlawyer.org

NAVARRE BEACH: A Wonderful Place For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Navarre Beach, Florida – A Wonderful Place For Families and Outdoor Enthusiasts. Located in Florida, Navarre Beach is a wonderful place for families to visit. There are several things to do in the area, including a Marine Park and Sea Turtle Conservation Center. You will also find accommodations, restaurants, and a pier.
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
MILTON, FL
WMBB

Panhandle restaurants open on Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving. Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day. Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.Adults: $42 | Children […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy