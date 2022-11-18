Polk Sheriff seeks volunteers for park patrol

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers for a Citizens Assisted Patrol program at Bonnet Springs Park.

The park is patrolled during regular hours by volunteers using marked, four-seat electric utility task vehicles provided by the Sheriff’s Office, PCSO said in a news release.

Volunteers will be asked to work flexible, two-hour shifts between sunrise and sunset, the release said. Volunteers will be trained in patrol, observation and crime-prevention techniques specific to the needs of the park. They will have direct communication with park security and local law enforcement.

Members will be provided with a volunteer uniform shirt and ball cap.

To apply, send an email to volunteer@polksheriff.org, call 863-298-6681 to ask for an application or download the application from https://www.polksheriff.org/become-a-volunteer. Click on “PCSO Volunteer Application packet” at the bottom of the page. A criminal background check will be conducted on all volunteer applicants.