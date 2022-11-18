ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk Sheriff seeks volunteers for park patrol

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0z9W_0jFSxNrZ00

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers for a Citizens Assisted Patrol program at Bonnet Springs Park.

The park is patrolled during regular hours by volunteers using marked, four-seat electric utility task vehicles provided by the Sheriff’s Office, PCSO said in a news release.

'What a gift this is for Lakeland':Bonnet Springs Park opens this weekend

Also:Florida Children's Museum's new space aims to inspire 'grownups as much as the kids'

Volunteers will be asked to work flexible, two-hour shifts between sunrise and sunset, the release said. Volunteers will be trained in patrol, observation and crime-prevention techniques specific to the needs of the park. They will have direct communication with park security and local law enforcement.

Members will be provided with a volunteer uniform shirt and ball cap.

To apply, send an email to volunteer@polksheriff.org, call 863-298-6681 to ask for an application or download the application from https://www.polksheriff.org/become-a-volunteer. Click on “PCSO Volunteer Application packet” at the bottom of the page. A criminal background check will be conducted on all volunteer applicants.

Comments / 4

Related
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

A report of a vehicle accident on Polk 44 near Mena led to the arrest of Jeffery Parnell, 61 of Mena on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants. A report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 122 near Mena led to the arrest of Kaylie Stroud, 26 of Mena on three Failure to Appear Warrants, a charge of Violation of a no Contact Order and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Also arrested was Cody Thornton, 30 on a charge of Fleeing on Foot.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County deputies arrest alleged arsonist after chase

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man Sunday accused of arson. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Neely threw a "Molotov cocktail"-type weapon at a residence in the neighborhood of Plantation Ridge. When a deputy arrived around 8 a.m. the Sheriff's Office said he witnessed Neely...
POLK COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind “The Guardian Program,” which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect accused of arsons in Ybor, Lakeland

The suspected arsonist who set fire to an Ybor City club with more than 1,000 people inside later threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Lakeland. The club's owner says more could have been done to stop the suspect before he made it across county lines.
LAKELAND, FL
k12dive.com

Principal of the Year: Adam Lane, Haines City High School

“I always say a school's only as strong as its community, and a community's only as strong as its school.”. For Haines City High School Principal Adam Lane, everything always comes back to building community. Located east of Tampa in Florida’s Polk County, the school was one of several in...
HAINES CITY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Agency Promotions Announced, Including Selections for Assistant Chief and Captain

The promotion ceremony is to be held on Friday, December 2, 2022,. The Lakeland Police Department is proud to announce that Captain Marvin Tarver and Lieutenant Cheryl Kimball have been selected as the department’s newest Assistant Chief and Captain, respectively. Upon assuming the role of Assistant Chief, Tarver will command the Neighborhood Services Bureau, which includes the Uniform Patrol Division. In the new role of Captain, Kimball will lead the Community Services Section, which is comprised of the School and College Resource Officers, Police Athletic League, Neighborhood Liaison Officers, Victims Assistance, and Crime Prevention teams. In total, the agency has three Assistant Chiefs and five Captain positions. Captain Tarver and Lieutenant Kimball will begin serving in their new roles on December 4, 2022.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland church volunteers help local families by paying for loads of laundry

LAKELAND, Fla. - Volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland have been helping local families fight rising costs for laundry. Families at the Laundry Spot in Lakeland got a break Friday as they got to do their laundry for free. It's an especially big deal for single mothers like Marybeth Santana, who has four kids.
LAKELAND, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy