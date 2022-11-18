In what was a tough back and forth game Altamont improved to 3-0 with a 50-46 win over Flora on Monday in their first game at the Bob Kerans Holiday Tournament. Both teams came out a little slow on offense as the game was tied at 10 after the first quarter. Altamont would take the lead at the half 23-22. Altamont would then come out of the half with an 8-1 run to get their biggest lead of the night but Flora wouldn’t go away and only trailed 38-36 after the third quarter. Altamont would end up getting the win after making some free throws down the stretch.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO