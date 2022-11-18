Read full article on original website
Local Sports Results For Monday November 21st
SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY DEFEATED 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY 38-11 SEMIFINALS- 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE DEFEATED 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST 18-15 SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART DEFEATED 4 SEED NEOGA 67-2 SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATED 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN 49-9 CLASS 2A. SALT FORK REGIONAL.
Altamont Lady Indians Win Close Game Over Flora 50-46
In what was a tough back and forth game Altamont improved to 3-0 with a 50-46 win over Flora on Monday in their first game at the Bob Kerans Holiday Tournament. Both teams came out a little slow on offense as the game was tied at 10 after the first quarter. Altamont would take the lead at the half 23-22. Altamont would then come out of the half with an 8-1 run to get their biggest lead of the night but Flora wouldn’t go away and only trailed 38-36 after the third quarter. Altamont would end up getting the win after making some free throws down the stretch.
Local Sports Results For Friday-Saturday 11/18-11/19
FLORA VS. ALTAMONT (HEARD ON 105.5 JACK FM) SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY VS. 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST VS. 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE. SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART VS. 4 SEED NEOGA. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S VS. 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN. CLASS...
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, 78
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, age 78, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:43 PM – Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM – Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Ray’s nephew Rick Britton officiating. Military rites will follow the service. Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022. In loving memory of Ray, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund, PO Box 333, Newton, Illinois 62448.
Lake Land College to Host St. Louis Cardinals Caravan
Lake Land College will host the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan at noon on January 15, 2023 in the Lake Land College Field House. This event gives fans the opportunity to interact with current and former team players for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team as well as broadcast talents and other familiar faces.
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86, of Washington, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Union Cemetery, Altamont, IL, with Bob Herdes officiating. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL or Parkinson’s Research Foundation in Sarasota, FL.
Nellie Irene Koontz, 84
Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, Illinois, passed away at 6:10 PM – Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM – Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Montrose, Illinois, with Rev. Tonna...
2022 Altamont High School Homecoming Court Announced
Next week is homecoming week at Altamont Community High School. Homecoming dress-up days for next week are Monday – No Mirror come as you are in PJs day Tuesday is school spirit day, Wednesday dress as a Twin Day, Thursday is students dress as teachers and teachers dress as students, Friday is dress as Adam Sandler day.
Madelin Anika Day, 4
Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.
Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53
Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Kendra was born September 20, 1969 in San Jose, California, the daughter of Henry K. and Glenda (Merrill) Duckwitz. She married Michael R. “Mike” Deters on November 3, 1999.
Top Shop Award Winner
Garrett Hoene from Stewardson Strasburg high school was selected the most recent winner of the Waldhoff Repair Top Shop Award of the greater Effingham County area. He is pictured with Tim Walhoff, the sponsor. while receiving a framed certificate of appreciation and a backpack.. Tim Waldhoff and his entire staff...
thewarwhoop.com
A Day Off for Deer Day
The first shotgun season is a very popular weekend in Wayne County. The day is so popular that Wayne City High School takes off school that Friday, known as Deer Day, to start their deer hunting weekend. Before the early 90s school was still in session during shotgun season until the school attendance was at its lowest. Around 1993 Wayne City High School decided that the Friday of the first shotgun season would be called Deer Day, and school would not be in session.
agupdate.com
Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer
Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today
The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
thetuscolajournal.com
Hettinger discusses career with Mary Kay
When Mary Kay Ash started her company in 1963, she was looking for a business that would allow her the flexibility to remain active in her church, her family and her community. Fifty-nine years later, her company, Mary Kay Cosmetics, has achieved all that and more, not only for her,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click It or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Clark and Cumberland County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. –...
