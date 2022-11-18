ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

sheltonherald.com

Week 11 Connecticut high school football top performers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 11:. Will Attianese, Granby/Canton: Ran for the first two touchdowns of a 40-6 win over the Coventry co-op. Christian Benvenuto, Enfield: Threw for three touchdowns...
CONNECTICUT STATE
travel2next.com

5 National Parks In Connecticut

The Constitution State, or Connecticut as its more widely known, is the southernmost state in New England, on the northeast coast of the United States. It may be one of the smaller states in New England, but there are plenty of national parks in Connecticut to explore. With national scenic trails, historic trails and national historical parks, many outdoor activities keep you entertained.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Home visit program supports Delaware’s new mothers

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — When Dina Archila Cerna found out she was pregnant, she said she had so much fear about having her first child that she hid her pregnancy from her own mother – the entire time she was pregnant. Living in southern Delaware as an immigrant,...
DELAWARE STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

