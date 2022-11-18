Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Related
Eyewitness News
UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey passes out before game, leaves on stretcher
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn’s assistant basketball coach, Chris Dailey, was taken out on a stretcher after passing out ahead of Sunday’s game at the XL Center. The UConn women’s basketball team was set to take on North Carolina State at 1:00 pm. UConn’s assistant director of...
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
sheltonherald.com
Week 11 Connecticut high school football top performers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 11:. Will Attianese, Granby/Canton: Ran for the first two touchdowns of a 40-6 win over the Coventry co-op. Christian Benvenuto, Enfield: Threw for three touchdowns...
travel2next.com
5 National Parks In Connecticut
The Constitution State, or Connecticut as its more widely known, is the southernmost state in New England, on the northeast coast of the United States. It may be one of the smaller states in New England, but there are plenty of national parks in Connecticut to explore. With national scenic trails, historic trails and national historical parks, many outdoor activities keep you entertained.
The Best Pot Pies That I’ve Tried Around Connecticut
I grew up on Swanson's chicken pot pies, I still love them. But, like anything mass produced, you can probably find a better locally-made product. Sorry Swanson's, and Marie Callender's, you can get a way better chicken pot pie in Woodbury. Or Bristol, or New Preston. The cold New England...
How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong
Opinion: How Connecticut has implemented CAPTA on the ground level has gone far and dangerously off course. The post How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
These baby names have historically been the most popular in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Olivia, Liv or Livvie? What about William, Will, Bill or Liam? You’ve probably heard these names on the playground often lately, but many of Connecticut’s most popular baby names have topped the charts for decades. When it comes to girls, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Mia have been popular over […]
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
milfordmirror.com
CT law school may consider following Yale withdrawal from US World rankings, echoing similar concerns
NEW HAVEN — With Yale University’s Law School abandoning U.S. News and World Report rankings and hoping to lead the way for other institutions, another Connecticut law school said it will consider whether to make a similar move. Yale Law School announced Wednesday it would stop sharing pertinent...
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut in 2022?
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? Amountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut’s Congressional delegation tweet condolences after Colorado gay bar shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation tweeted their condolences Sunday after five people were killed in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs. “Horrible & horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wrote. “My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, & the […]
DoingItLocal
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
sheltonherald.com
Home visit program supports Delaware’s new mothers
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — When Dina Archila Cerna found out she was pregnant, she said she had so much fear about having her first child that she hid her pregnancy from her own mother – the entire time she was pregnant. Living in southern Delaware as an immigrant,...
The 9 BEST Weekend Events in CT for Thanksgiving Weekend
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
Comments / 1