Mini Crockpot Electric Lunch Boxes Are Trending—And Now You Can Score One on Sale on Amazon for $29.95

Packing your lunch for work or school just got a whole lot easier. Forget the ice packs and insulated lunch bags. The Crockpot Electric Lunch Box and Portable Food Warmer is where it's at for delicious hot meals, no matter whether you're sitting down at your desk to crunch some numbers or getting some studying done. Whether you want to chow down on chili, soup, dip, or stew, you name it—lunch will be steaming and ready when you want to dig in. No microwave required!
Ditch your iced coffee for a cool-weather drink with these must-have coffee makers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the seasons turn and the weather gets frosty, your morning pick-me-up shifts with it. You can always continue drinking cold coffee if you want, but you’ll likely change your mind the first morning you have to scrape ice off your car.

