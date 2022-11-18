Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
High danger of fire in Cobb County Sunday afternoon as humidity drops alongside dry conditions
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that warns of high fire danger in Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022 due to low humidity and dry fuel conditions. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
cobbcountycourier.com
Pine Grove Farm Delivers Eggs and More
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I love eggs. No, I mean, I really, really love eggs. I eat them prepared in any way. Fried eggs, boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, or my absolute favorite evening appetizer, deviled eggs. Sorry, I didn’t mean to get too Bubba-ish from Forrest Gump. According to many doctors, they are an almost perfect food source with many amino acids and good fats that our bodies need. I recently brought my Mom a dozen eggs from the grocery store, and when I arrived at her house, she said, “why did you buy these fancy, organic kind? Eggs are just eggs.” I replied emphatically, “no. No, they’re not.” It has always struck me as odd that someone will pay $4-5 for a Venti mocha choca latte (whatever that is) and not the same amount for a high-quality protein source.
cobbcountycourier.com
Smyrna holds brief City Council meeting before Thanksgiving
Smyrna City Council held a short regular meeting in City Hall Monday evening. Below are some of the things the mayor and council did:. The City issued a proclamation in honor of National American Indian Heritage Month. City Councilwoman Latonia Hines read off the proclamation. City council unanimously approved the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia gasoline prices fall 6 cents per gallon over past week
There is good news for drivers with Thanksgiving travel plans. Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped six cents on average over the past week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.11 per gallon. This amounts to 13 cents less than motorists were paying this time last year.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Chamber announces its 81st annual black-tie dinner celebration
The Cobb Chamber announced its 81st Annual Dinner celebration in the press release reprinted below:. “The Cobb Chamber will celebrate its many accomplishments of 2022 at the 81st Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Over 1,000 business and community leaders attend the highly anticipated black-tie affair each year, including military leaders, economic development partners and elected officials. A cocktail reception at 6 p.m. kicks off the celebration, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and program and entertainment at 9 p.m.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb elections director to address Kennesaw City Council after flawed special election
Janine Eveler, director of Cobb County Elections, is on Monday’s agenda to address the Kennesaw City Council with an election update. The special election for the vacated Post 1 seat hit some serious snags. The results immediately after the election showed only a 16-vote difference between leader Madelyn Orochena and second-place finisher Lynette Burnette. Due to outstanding absentee ballots, it took a week to certify Orochena as the winner. The next day she learned that was a mistake.
Comments / 0