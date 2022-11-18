By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I love eggs. No, I mean, I really, really love eggs. I eat them prepared in any way. Fried eggs, boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, or my absolute favorite evening appetizer, deviled eggs. Sorry, I didn’t mean to get too Bubba-ish from Forrest Gump. According to many doctors, they are an almost perfect food source with many amino acids and good fats that our bodies need. I recently brought my Mom a dozen eggs from the grocery store, and when I arrived at her house, she said, “why did you buy these fancy, organic kind? Eggs are just eggs.” I replied emphatically, “no. No, they’re not.” It has always struck me as odd that someone will pay $4-5 for a Venti mocha choca latte (whatever that is) and not the same amount for a high-quality protein source.

