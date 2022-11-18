ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.

If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads

Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
TENNESSEE STATE
WXII 12

North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
iredellfreenews.com

Six North Carolinians presented with state’s highest honor

RALEIGH — Six distinguished North Carolinians were presented the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest honor, by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art. The award recognizes significant lifetime achievements in the areas of fine arts, literature, public service and science.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

