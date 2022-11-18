ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Can Private Insurance Save Hawaii’s Coral Reefs?

Hawaii’s coral reefs are essential to the islands, but they face a growing litany of threats. Now, they’re covered by private insurance against hurricane and tropical storm damage – the first such policy of its kind in the U.S., advocates say. The pilot insurance program, purchased this...
Vicky Cayetano: We've Got To Stop Taking Nonprofits For Granted

When we think of Hawaii’s nonprofit organizations, there really are three groups. You have the smaller nonprofits that fundraise with very specific objectives, like Little League teams raising money for trips; bigger nonprofits that serve a quasi-governmental function, providing a multitude of services; and some nonprofits that are so big and operate so much like for profit companies – that you have to ask, “Should they even be a nonprofit?”
Guns On The Ballot: How Mixed Midterm Results Will Affect Firearm Policy

The U.S. midterm elections took place in the backdrop of surging gun violence and in a year scarred by high-profile mass shootings. And though exit polls indicated that abortion rights and inflation were the top motivating issues for voters, views toward guns also played a significant role. Indeed, a survey by Edison Research found that around 1 in 10 voters listed gun policy as their top concern.
Tokuda Says She’s Ready To Take On A Divided Washington

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda arrived in Washington this week for new member orientation, she had no idea whether she would be in the majority or minority. That was still the case Tuesday morning as she donned a yellow lei and Hawaiian-print blazer for her freshman photo, although she said she knew the prospects for Democrats retaining control of the House were grim.
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

