With The Election Over, Work To Help Hawaii’s Kids Has Just Begun
As we reflect on this past election season and all that has been done to shed light on the needs of Hawaii’s youngest keiki, we feel a sense of gratitude and anticipation for what’s to come. With the results of this election, our state is one step closer...
Hawaii Judges Were Trained To Run Better Child Welfare Hearings. Their Performance Plummeted
Since 2012, the Hawaii Judiciary has been working with a national council to improve the quality of hearings in family court, where proceedings can lead to momentous decisions such as whether parents lose custody of their children forever. In November 2019, judges from across the state got training on how...
Can Private Insurance Save Hawaii’s Coral Reefs?
Hawaii’s coral reefs are essential to the islands, but they face a growing litany of threats. Now, they’re covered by private insurance against hurricane and tropical storm damage – the first such policy of its kind in the U.S., advocates say. The pilot insurance program, purchased this...
Vicky Cayetano: We've Got To Stop Taking Nonprofits For Granted
When we think of Hawaii’s nonprofit organizations, there really are three groups. You have the smaller nonprofits that fundraise with very specific objectives, like Little League teams raising money for trips; bigger nonprofits that serve a quasi-governmental function, providing a multitude of services; and some nonprofits that are so big and operate so much like for profit companies – that you have to ask, “Should they even be a nonprofit?”
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids. The Caitanos...
Danny De Gracia: Let's Inspire Hawaii's Children To Shoot For The Moon
Today is my 43rd birthday, and, as my fellow Gen Xers and some of the younger Baby Boomers know, many of us who grew up watching cartoon reruns of “The Jetsons” from the early 1960s have been impatiently asking over and over again for the last 30 years, “Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?”
Help Wanted: Retailers Redouble Calls For Holiday Workers
With the U.S. economy slouching toward a recession, the holidays hardly look happy for tens of thousands of Americans, as major tech companies like Amazon, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta have announced that they’ll be handing out pink slips instead of Thanksgiving turkeys. But job news in Hawaii hasn’t...
Denby Fawcett: We Have Become Numb To The Plight Of Homeless People
Hawaii’s homeless problem is rarely discussed in local news these days. It is as though the public has reached detente with the chronic sleepers on the sidewalks and the illegal campers in the city’s parks. The tents lining sidewalks that once seemed aberrant have become the norm. Sometimes...
Eric Stinton: We Should Collaborate On A Plan For Public Education In Hawaii
Parents want to be more involved with the education system. That should be good news – in my experience, it’s difficult to get parents involved with their own kids’ homework, let alone participate in the macro-level planning of the Department of Education machine. But something about Civil Beat’s recent story gave me an uneasy feeling.
Guns On The Ballot: How Mixed Midterm Results Will Affect Firearm Policy
The U.S. midterm elections took place in the backdrop of surging gun violence and in a year scarred by high-profile mass shootings. And though exit polls indicated that abortion rights and inflation were the top motivating issues for voters, views toward guns also played a significant role. Indeed, a survey by Edison Research found that around 1 in 10 voters listed gun policy as their top concern.
The State Just Cracked Down On This West Maui Water Company
In what was one of the largest proposed fines in the recent history of Hawaii’s Commission on Water Resource Management, state officials are ordering a private water company in West Maui to make an estimated half-million dollars worth of repairs and improvements as punishment for taking too much water out of a stream.
Former Hawaii Union Leader Convicted Of Rigging Vote, Embezzlement
After more than a monthlong trial, Brian Ahakuelo, the former manager of a local electrical workers’ union, was convicted Monday of embezzling from workers and falsifying a union vote to raise dues against workers’ wishes. After U.S. District Court Judge Helen Gillmor read the jury’s verdict – guilty...
Adult Learners Thought This Program Was A Path To College. They Were Wrong
Aaliyah Mays was partway through her first semester at Portland Community College this fall when school officials told her she was not eligible for federal aid because she didn’t have a valid high school diploma. The 45-year-old says she was shocked to learn that the Hawaii Adult Community School...
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
Marijuana Advocates Press Forward In Other States After Mixed Election Results
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Danny De Gracia: Democrats Should Invite Republicans Into Legislative Leadership Next Session
Last week, I explained that no matter who wins or loses this year’s election, we should all work together for the good of Hawaii. Our incoming Legislature can be a big part of making Hawaii a more collaborative and cooperative place in the upcoming session by recognizing that the people of Hawaii want a more bipartisan process.
Tokuda Says She’s Ready To Take On A Divided Washington
WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda arrived in Washington this week for new member orientation, she had no idea whether she would be in the majority or minority. That was still the case Tuesday morning as she donned a yellow lei and Hawaiian-print blazer for her freshman photo, although she said she knew the prospects for Democrats retaining control of the House were grim.
Denby Fawcett: Feeling Grateful That Voters Opted For Sanity This Year
I am grateful the Republicans’ predicted “red tsunami” sweep to midterm power was a bust. One of the brightest spots of the election was the GOP’s repudiation of Donald Trump’s handpicked, under-perfoming candidates. Democrats squeaked through to hold bare minimum power in the Senate and...
Chad Blair: Why Do So Many Hawaii Voters Wait Until The Last Minute?
The deadline to vote in Hawaii’s general election was 7 p.m. Tuesday, but — once again — long lines of people still waiting to cast their ballots on Oahu and Maui delayed the reporting results until nearly 8:30 p.m. That’s frustrating to lots of folks, especially media...
Catherine Toth Fox: How Botanists Are Trying To Spur A Limu Rebound In Hawaii
Ryan Okano didn’t harvest limu as a young man in Pepeekeo, about eight miles north of Hilo on Hawaii island. In fact, he didn’t know much about Hawaii’s brand of seaweed beyond its flavorful role in poke. That all changed when he attended graduate school at the...
