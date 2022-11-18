Read full article on original website
‘It’s a hazard’: Kauai homeowner worries next big storm could wash away his home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai landowner worries the next big storm could wash away his home. Lee Cramer, 83, lives along Haleilio Road in Kapaa near a reservoir known as Wailua House lots, beneath the mountain known as sleeping giant. “Every time it rains hard, I get thrown into blue...
Kauai County: Derek Kawakami Cruises To Another Term As Mayor
Voters overwhelmingly reelected Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami to a second four-year term in the county’s top executive seat in the general election on Tuesday, according to preliminary results. With almost all ballots counted, Kawakami had captured 74.9% of the vote and appeared poised to win by an even larger...
