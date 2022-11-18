Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic suspect threatened officers. There was a similar scene in March when police took down a man threatening bystanders with a knife. Residents say crimes like these involving violent offenders are happening far...
Some Honolulu Neighborhood Boards Are Looking For New In-Person Meeting Spots
Prior to March 2020, the Kahaluu neighborhood board met at the same spot almost every month for over 40 years. Kualoa-Heeia Ecumenical Youth Project – or KEY Project – was happy to host them in its space; its former executive director John Reppun even serves as a neighborhood board member to this day.
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
KITV.com
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
Moloka’i man charged in 2nd degree murder, $1M bail
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
One man dead in Ewa Beach vehicle collision
Honolulu County Officials said that Renton Rd. westbound and Park Row northbound are closed for an investigation into a vehicle collision.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
KITV.com
Former electrical workers union leader found guilty of using union dues to live the high life
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former electrical workers union leader Brian Ahakuelo has been found guilty on 69 federal charges including fraud, money laundering, and embezzlement. A federal jury rendered their verdict Monday afternoon after just one day of deliberations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
Crash closes 4 H-1 lanes near Waimalu off
Honolulu Police Department has reported lane closures on the H1 eastbound lanes by the Waimalu off-ramp.
Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley
New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
HSNA 57th Coin Show features Hawaiian Royal heritage
The Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Free Coin Show is underway at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved. Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved controversial new permit rules last week based on a Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a...
