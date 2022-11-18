ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Related
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others

Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
KITV.com

Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved. Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved controversial new permit rules last week based on a Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

