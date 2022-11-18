Read full article on original website
Just in time for holiday travel | Photo courtesy Ann Bauer
Washington Co., WI – Can you feel the hum of holiday traffic picking up…. already? The streets are definitely busier, and so are the grocery stores. Families are stocking up and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. Even Mother Nature is getting into the act with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s or higher by the end of the week.
Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise
West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
Shop local at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI – There’s a strong push to shop local this Christmas season and what better gift than art this holiday with a membership to the Museum of Wisconsin Art. A Gift Membership gives your friends and family…. Unlimited access to MOWA for an entire year. Invitations...
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
Reverend Pat Heppe to participate in Monday’s Waukesha Christmas Parade remembrance ceremony
November 21, 2022 – Waukesha/Washington Co., Wi – Reverend Pat Heppe, formerly with Holy Angels Parish in West Bend, will be among the dignitaries leading Monday’s remembrance ceremony honoring the victims and families from the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Rev. Heppe was marching in the parade...
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19
Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in neighboring Fond du Lac County | By Lt. Chris Dobyns
November 19, 2022 – Fond du Lac Co., Wi – On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:39 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a male subject who had capsized his kayak and was in the water in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. This is located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
Celebrate the Savior Christmas concert at Community Church in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Community Church in West Bend, WI will host a Christmas concert filled with fresh arrangements, unique instrumentation and beautiful family harmonies. Some of you may have seen the Siegmann Family perform locally – this concert is their Christmas tour with Olivia (Siegmann) Anderson and her husband Justin, Lincoln Siegmann and his wife Hannah, their brother Jed and brother-in-law Jake.
Watch speed skater Jordan Stolz compete in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands
November 21, 2022 – Heerenveen, Netherlands – Speed skater Jordan Stolz from the Town of Kewaskum is competing this weekend in a World Cup event in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands. In the 1500 meter race Stolz finished at 1:44:27, behind Zhongyan who crossed the finish at 1:43:91. Stolz finished...
