West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Just in time for holiday travel | Photo courtesy Ann Bauer

Washington Co., WI – Can you feel the hum of holiday traffic picking up…. already? The streets are definitely busier, and so are the grocery stores. Families are stocking up and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. Even Mother Nature is getting into the act with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s or higher by the end of the week.
COLGATE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise

West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19

Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in neighboring Fond du Lac County | By Lt. Chris Dobyns

November 19, 2022 – Fond du Lac Co., Wi – On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:39 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a male subject who had capsized his kayak and was in the water in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. This is located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebrate the Savior Christmas concert at Community Church in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Community Church in West Bend, WI will host a Christmas concert filled with fresh arrangements, unique instrumentation and beautiful family harmonies. Some of you may have seen the Siegmann Family perform locally – this concert is their Christmas tour with Olivia (Siegmann) Anderson and her husband Justin, Lincoln Siegmann and his wife Hannah, their brother Jed and brother-in-law Jake.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Watch speed skater Jordan Stolz compete in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands

November 21, 2022 – Heerenveen, Netherlands – Speed skater Jordan Stolz from the Town of Kewaskum is competing this weekend in a World Cup event in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands. In the 1500 meter race Stolz finished at 1:44:27, behind Zhongyan who crossed the finish at 1:43:91. Stolz finished...
KEWASKUM, WI

