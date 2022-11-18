ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
smht evol
3d ago

Their is absolutely no excuse for removing the fossil fuels energy with aggressive force. Let's make the transition a little less expensive for the working class people by supplying the energy need to help this greener energy plan evolve in to what it's designed for.Change takes time from one state to another because of sun shine wind and other factors to produce clean energy that climate change has little to do with.Climate change is here and by shutting down the supply of fossil energy all at once is not going to work without inflicting serious effects on humanity.Food for Thought

Jody
4d ago

It’s needed for transitioning. We need a functioning economy to produce green tech right? Or is the goal to produce a die off of the population?.

