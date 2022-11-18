Lake-effect snow showers and squalls will continue tonight across Michiana. With how cold it is, roads conditions could become hazardous, with rapidly changing driving conditions. Blowing and drifting snow with gusty winds is a concern as well. Far northern Indiana can expect 1-3", with spots in southwest Michigan picking up 3-6" of snow by Sunday morning. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds for most of Sunday, with highs stuck in the mid 20s again. We won't be as cold leading up to Thanksgiving and should be quiet until rain showers move in on Thanksgiving Day.

