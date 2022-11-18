ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Snow showers and squalls tonight

Lake-effect snow showers and squalls will continue tonight across Michiana. With how cold it is, roads conditions could become hazardous, with rapidly changing driving conditions. Blowing and drifting snow with gusty winds is a concern as well. Far northern Indiana can expect 1-3", with spots in southwest Michigan picking up 3-6" of snow by Sunday morning. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds for most of Sunday, with highs stuck in the mid 20s again. We won't be as cold leading up to Thanksgiving and should be quiet until rain showers move in on Thanksgiving Day.
Luminary Festival kicks off winter season

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The St. Joseph community kicked off the winter season with the Luminary Festival at The Market on Friday. Attendees could shop from a number of local vendors selling wine, food, homemade goods, and more. "Luminary is a great festival, it's been going on for, since we...
Salvation Army Kroc Center gives way more than 400 holiday baskets for those in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is kicking off the holiday season with a series of holiday programs to help families in the community. 400 families who pre-registered with the center will pick up Thanksgiving baskets on Monday, filled with food for the big day, as well as a gift card to Martin’s Supermarket to purchase a turkey or ham.
