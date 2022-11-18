Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Snow showers and squalls tonight
Lake-effect snow showers and squalls will continue tonight across Michiana. With how cold it is, roads conditions could become hazardous, with rapidly changing driving conditions. Blowing and drifting snow with gusty winds is a concern as well. Far northern Indiana can expect 1-3", with spots in southwest Michigan picking up 3-6" of snow by Sunday morning. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds for most of Sunday, with highs stuck in the mid 20s again. We won't be as cold leading up to Thanksgiving and should be quiet until rain showers move in on Thanksgiving Day.
abc57.com
Luminary Festival kicks off winter season
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The St. Joseph community kicked off the winter season with the Luminary Festival at The Market on Friday. Attendees could shop from a number of local vendors selling wine, food, homemade goods, and more. "Luminary is a great festival, it's been going on for, since we...
abc57.com
Salvation Army Kroc Center gives way more than 400 holiday baskets for those in need
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is kicking off the holiday season with a series of holiday programs to help families in the community. 400 families who pre-registered with the center will pick up Thanksgiving baskets on Monday, filled with food for the big day, as well as a gift card to Martin’s Supermarket to purchase a turkey or ham.
Comments / 0