Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Gifted Students Across the U.S. Reap Benefits at Radnor High
There’s a unique Community Schools program at a Radnor Victorian home that gives 10 gifted students from around the country a chance to attend Radnor High School, writes Wakisha Bailey for CBS Philadelphia.
Copy of Montgomery County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
Havertown Mom Weighs in on Modern Playdates
These days, every aspect of a child’s playdate seems to be orchestrated, then captured by smartphones and shared, writes columnist Julie Jargon for The Wall Street Journal. Monica Davis McDonald in Havertown has noticed a lot more playdate photos floating around in the last two years. These days, McDonald...
Wall Street Journal: San Francisco has the Best Airport, Philly Came in 13th
San Francisco International Airport may be one of the most pleasant airports in the country. At least that’s how The Wall Street Journal sees it on its recent ranking of 50 of the busiest U.S. airports, writes Dawn Gilbertson for The Wall Street Journal.
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top 10 highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Tree Plantings in Upper Darby This Weekend Have Ties to Phillies
Thousands of trees are being planted across the Delaware Valley, including in Upper Darby this weekend thanks to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, PGW and the Phillies, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.
There’s No Substitute for Wawa. Or Is There? How About Sheetz in Center City?
The interior of a Sheetz store. Coming soon to Philly?Image via Wikimedia Commons, as printed in Billy Penn. There’s speculation about what should go into the two now-vacant Wawa stores in Center City. Some are suggesting Wawa’s archrival—Sheetz, writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for Billy Penn.
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Eagles Superfan, 88, Back on Twitter With Celebration Dance
Eagles superfan Marybelle Alston, 88, formerly from Wayne, took to dancing on Twitter once again after the Eagle’s win over the Colts Sunday, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In an appropriate Philadelphia sports tie-in, she danced to the Phillie’s unofficial anthem, “Dancing on My Own”....
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence. Learn the importance of having an online presence, how to build a website, increase online traffic and compare online advertisements at this Tuesday, Nov. 29 webinar starting at 1 p.m.
Chester’s Filing for Bankruptcy a Rare Thing These Days
The city of Chester filed a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy petition on Nov. 10, only the third U.S. city to do so between 2014 and 2021. It joins Hill, KY, which filed in 2015; Perla, AR in 2019, and Fairfield, AL in 2020, writes Marc Joffe for cato.org. Chester has...
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT
Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, created Malvern Road Marshmallows after she found some comfort from what was going on around her during the pandemic, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. Her gourmet marshmallows turned out to be a hit with her family, and she realized she could make...
Lansdowne Native, Indie Rock Veteran Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart
Lansdowne native Kurt Vile has spent decades steadily climbing the U.S. charts and a single from his latest album, b’lieve I’m goin down … , is now No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative chart, writes Adam Clair for Flagpole Magazine. Compared to his earlier works, the...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Local Family Just One Vote Away from $6 Million Prize
Basil Harris works on prototype tricorders, while talking with his sister Julia Harris via video chat on the laptop computer. Image courtesy of Basil Leaf Technologies. Through years of working endless nights and weekends, a Paoli E.R. doc and his siblings, all originally from Newtown Square, have already managed to turn science fiction into reality.
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
Image via the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County.
Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer
Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
