Philadelphia, PA

DELCO.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Havertown Mom Weighs in on Modern Playdates

These days, every aspect of a child’s playdate seems to be orchestrated, then captured by smartphones and shared, writes columnist Julie Jargon for The Wall Street Journal. Monica Davis McDonald in Havertown has noticed a lot more playdate photos floating around in the last two years. These days, McDonald...
HAVERTOWN, PA
Eagles Superfan, 88, Back on Twitter With Celebration Dance

Eagles superfan Marybelle Alston, 88, formerly from Wayne, took to dancing on Twitter once again after the Eagle’s win over the Colts Sunday, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In an appropriate Philadelphia sports tie-in, she danced to the Phillie’s unofficial anthem, “Dancing on My Own”....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence. Learn the importance of having an online presence, how to build a website, increase online traffic and compare online advertisements at this Tuesday, Nov. 29 webinar starting at 1 p.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT

Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
MEDIA, PA
DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Local Family Just One Vote Away from $6 Million Prize

Basil Harris works on prototype tricorders, while talking with his sister Julia Harris via video chat on the laptop computer. Image courtesy of Basil Leaf Technologies. Through years of working endless nights and weekends, a Paoli E.R. doc and his siblings, all originally from Newtown Square, have already managed to turn science fiction into reality.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer

Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
HORSHAM, PA
