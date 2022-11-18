BOCC approves 1,189-unit development near horse farms in SW 60th Avenue corridor

Build - Build - Build That the Marion County Commission’s way to keep the tax dollars flowing! Never mind the infrastructure is imploding due to lack of planning foresight!
how about if we fill the houses that are belt all the quadruplexes that are built all the apartment houses that are built let's fill them up first and then see if we need more housing and more development quit lying in your pockets quit lying in your pockets of the other people we don't have the schools the road the emergency services or the hospitals to handle everybody you're trying to get in here needless to say jobs or not here It's getting ridiculous learn how to say no
.....Can't help but wonder if the planners are receiving any kick backs for all the recent approvals.
