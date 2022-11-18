The new Disney+ anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, is the half-century-old franchise’s first straight-up anime project. Arguably, it’s been a long time coming. Back in 1977, George Lucas borrowed the narrative DNA of the original Star Wars from the heart of Japanese cinema: the jidaigeki story of The Hidden Fortress, directed by the incomparable Akira Kurasawa. The Jedi themselves owe much to samurai culture in everything from their code of honor and discipline (a la the bushido code) to robes reminiscent of the formal kamishimo. All to say: while Star Wars has nodded to these appropriations in various ways, there has never been an event quite like Visions: where seven Japanese anime studios were handed the keys to the Star Wars universe.

