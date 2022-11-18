Read full article on original website
Disney’s Horrible Board of Directors
Disney has replaced Bob Chapek with Robert Iger, Chapek's predecessor as CEO and the guy who recommended Chapek for the job. That may not sound like progress, but it is.
disneyfoodblog.com
Ticket and Park Pass Changes, Annual Pass Price Increases, and More MASSIVE Disney News
Are you ready? No…are you REALLY ready? Maybe pull up a chair and a coffee, because we’ve got some BIG Disney news to share. From ticket price changes and Park Pass updates to Festival of the Holidays menus for EPCOT, these are 5 of the most critical Disney updates you need to know right now.
cruisefever.net
U.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023
U.S. News & World Report ranked 17 different cruise lines and ranked everything from the best cruise lines for the money to the best cruise lines in the Caribbean. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the best cruise that’s right for them. For the first time, Virgin Voyages takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking, offering the best value among cruise lines.
disneybymark.com
NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport
If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
Mini Crockpot Electric Lunch Boxes Are Trending—And Now You Can Score One on Sale on Amazon for $29.95
Packing your lunch for work or school just got a whole lot easier. Forget the ice packs and insulated lunch bags. The Crockpot Electric Lunch Box and Portable Food Warmer is where it's at for delicious hot meals, no matter whether you're sitting down at your desk to crunch some numbers or getting some studying done. Whether you want to chow down on chili, soup, dip, or stew, you name it—lunch will be steaming and ready when you want to dig in. No microwave required!
The Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction in Florida, According to Reviews
There's no shortage of theme parks in Florida, or people willing to visit them. Disney World’s Magic Kingdom had an estimated 12.7 million visitors in 2021. Although many people have a great time at Florida's theme parks, they can be expensive. Single-day tickets can be over $100 or more.
Star Wars: Visions
The new Disney+ anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, is the half-century-old franchise’s first straight-up anime project. Arguably, it’s been a long time coming. Back in 1977, George Lucas borrowed the narrative DNA of the original Star Wars from the heart of Japanese cinema: the jidaigeki story of The Hidden Fortress, directed by the incomparable Akira Kurasawa. The Jedi themselves owe much to samurai culture in everything from their code of honor and discipline (a la the bushido code) to robes reminiscent of the formal kamishimo. All to say: while Star Wars has nodded to these appropriations in various ways, there has never been an event quite like Visions: where seven Japanese anime studios were handed the keys to the Star Wars universe.
The Best Order to Watch Every Miyazaki Movie with Your Kids
One of the great things about having a kid is getting the opportunity to share all of the things about the world that you love with them. You hope that sharing your passions will inspire joy in their heart too. Sometimes it works and sometimes it really, really doesn’t. This is why we’re talking about the right order to watch Hayao Miyazaki movies, specifically, with kids. A ton of these movies are now on HBO Max, but in which order should you watch them?
A La Carte Flight Expenses You Should Skip
In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 kept people from traveling to see their families. This year, it's inflation. According to Bloomberg, airfare is up more than 40% year over year heading into the holidays....
The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon Now
You don’t have to wait for Thanksgiving to be over to take advantage of big deals, because Amazon has just released early Black Friday deals. Everything from home essentials to the hottest tech gadgets are on sale so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. And to help, our editors have rounded up all the best deals so you can click “add to cart” before they’re gone.
Jet Blue Has a Huge Sale (But Time Is Running Out)
These days, Black Friday is more of a state of mind. Traditionally, Black Friday refers to the day right after Thanksgiving, which is always the biggest shopping day of the year, and which sees retailers offer their deepest discounts. But now Black Friday sales start much sooner, sometimes even around...
JWST Photo Of A Star Being Born Is An Astounding, Hour-Glass Shaped View
NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale, A. Pagan, and A. Koekemoer (STScI) NASA has released a new photo that was taken with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and it’s just as stunning as others that have been released in recent weeks. In the new photo, the high-tech telescope captured the birth of a star, and it’s more incredible than we could imagine. Vibrant colors that range from yellows and oranges to purples and blues that shoot out of a center point make this photo one of the telescope’s best.
TechRadar
Quick - Apple's 2021 iPad crashes to record-low price ahead of Black Friday
While Black Friday deals officially launch a week from today, retailers like Amazon are getting a head start with record-low prices on some of its best-selling items like Apple's 10.2-inch iPad. The retailer just dropped the 2021 iPad to $269 (opens in new tab) (was $329) - that's the lowest price we've seen and the best early Black Friday iPad deal we've spotted so far.
traveltomorrow.com
What can you actually take from your hotel room?
When you’re going on a holiday, these days you get to choose from quite a wide array of accommodation options. Want as much freedom as possible? You book an Airbnb or apartment, with your own kitchen and everything. Want to stay within a tight budget? You book a dorm bed in a hostel. Want to “experience something different”? You book a tree house or a boat. Want to really pamper yourself and your company? You book a (fancy) hotel. But with that last option also comes the hotel etiquette. What can you do, what can’t you?
