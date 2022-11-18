ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

ARHA renames headquarters to celebrate local civil rights champion

Last week, the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) gave its headquarters an official name — one honoring a local civil rights activist and affordable housing advocate. The newly christened A Melvin Miller Building honors A. Melvin Miller. After serving two years in the army, Miller move to Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Shots fired near Potomac Yard Sunday night

No one was injured after shots were fired in a neighborhood near Potomac Yard on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 11:30 in a residential area in the 100 block of Luna Drive, which is near Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. No arrests were made and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy