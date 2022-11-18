Read full article on original website
Related
Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things
It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
Parents have kids record them dancing but capture their reactions instead and it's pure joy
This is one TikTok trend that's totally worth it. We all know parenting can be tough, but if there's one thing that makes the roller coaster of emotions totally worth it, it's seeing our children's faces light up with joy. Children's smiles are infectious, and not in the scary pandemic...
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral
One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Parents "Call the Police" On Daughter For Biting Sister and Her Reaction Is Too Cute
She definitely won't bite again.
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Opinion: Narcissists Weaponize Gift-Giving For Their Own Gain
My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.
Dealing With Narcissists: How to S.L.A.Y. Any Dispute
Have you ever been in a negotiation, a relationship, or a business partnership and realized that the other person had absolutely no consideration for your needs and lashed out at the slightest inconvenience?. You may have been dealing with a narcissist. Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of...
Reddit Is Baffled After This Controlling Mom Refuses to Let Her Husband Eat with the Family
Dinner is served. Wash your hands, pass the rolls — and, BTW, don’t talk to anyone! This is a time for eating after all, so no socializing is allowed … at least, according to this mom on Reddit. She complained that her husband had the audacity to want to (*gasp!*) make conversation with their 10- and 13-year-old kids over mealtime, so she did the only logical thing: banish him from family dinners. Uh, what? In the always-entertaining “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a mom went online to complain about her husband, and ended up being roasted like a Thanksgiving turkey. First, a...
‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness
Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.
“It’s either me or your mother!” Wife threatens to leave husband who spends too much time with his mom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I did everything I could to stop my friend Chad from marrying his wife Rebecca. I knew before they married that she had been a liar and a cheat in previous relationships, and I didn’t want my good friend falling for the same thing. I pointed out her flaws every chance I could, even though it threatened our friendship, but you can only lead a horse to water. He married her anyway.
Opinion: A Combination of Narcissism and Sexism is Extremely Dangerous
Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had a narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.
Opinion: Why Do Narcissistic Abusers Let Some Of Their Victims Live?
It was heartbreaking to watch the Gabby Petito caseplay out in real time and see footage released following her death. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Fatherly
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 1