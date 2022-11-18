Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
NBC Miami
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Kelly Rowland Is Breathtaking In An All Black Look
Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in a LaQuan Smith gown.
A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Starves
There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, its gross stands at $546 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Where the Sequel's Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in...
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Prevention
Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News
Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Alum Danny Pintauro Reveals His Holiday Movie Is The ‘Start’ Of His ‘Next Chapter’ (Exclusive)
Danny Pintauro is more than ready for the next chapter of his career. He rose to fame as a child star playing Jonathan Bower in the hit series Who’s The Boss? Now, Danny is stepping back into the spotlight with a major acting role after nearly 30 years. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the 46-year-old about playing the role of Eugene in the new Lifetime holiday movie A Country Christmas Harmony, which premieres on November 18.
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve...
Jennifer Aniston On Her IVF Journey: "I Was Throwing Everything At It"
Jennifer Aniston is getting personal about a “challenging” time in her life, addressing the decades of public speculation about her fertility. Now, at 53-years-old, she has “nothing to hide,” including the details about her painful journey through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and how the public speculation for years made it all worse.
Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In An All Red Ensemble
Lori Harvey was spotted in NYC giving us style goals in an all red look.
cntraveler.com
Alicia Keys Travels to Connect With the Women in Her Life
Alicia Keys is no stranger to travel—as a performing musician, her work has taken her around the world. But when she’s making travel plans of her own, it’s all about people and connecting with her inner circle. “We travel to be with our loved ones,” she says.
Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerhouse ’Crazy Angels’ at AMAs
Heaven knows we need another performance from country icon Carrie Underwood. The legendary singer brought her signature powerhouse vocals to the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of “Crazy Angels,” a track from her album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood floated toward her winged stage in an aerial cage above the crowd, belting out the song in a metallic pink and blue catsuit. The country singer was nominated for a pair of honors at the American Music Awards — Female Artist-Country and Best Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones. Earlier in November, Underwood performed “Hate My Heart” onstage at the...
American Music Awards Host Wayne Brady Talks Beyoncé and Explains Why He’s ‘Not a Swiftie’
Wayne Brady didn’t hesitate when he was asked to host this year’s American Music Awards. “That’s kind of a no-brainer,” he tells me just days before the big show, airing live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 20. “When they ask you if you want to host, you don’t doddle, you don’t fiddle-faddle. You don’t take time and you don’t scratch your head. You say, ‘Yes, thank you, when is it, where’s my tux?’” What will you be wearing? I don’t know yet but I want to make a statement. I don’t know if I’m going to get my Björk on and wear...
Fatherly
