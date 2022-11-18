ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise

West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
WEST BEND, WI
Just in time for holiday travel | Photo courtesy Ann Bauer

Washington Co., WI – Can you feel the hum of holiday traffic picking up…. already? The streets are definitely busier, and so are the grocery stores. Families are stocking up and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. Even Mother Nature is getting into the act with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s or higher by the end of the week.
COLGATE, WI
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
GRAFTON, WI
REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022

West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
WEST BEND, WI
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19

Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Celebrate the Savior Christmas concert at Community Church in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Community Church in West Bend, WI will host a Christmas concert filled with fresh arrangements, unique instrumentation and beautiful family harmonies. Some of you may have seen the Siegmann Family perform locally – this concert is their Christmas tour with Olivia (Siegmann) Anderson and her husband Justin, Lincoln Siegmann and his wife Hannah, their brother Jed and brother-in-law Jake.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Allenton American Legion Post Wreaths Across American campaign | By Ron Naab

Allenton, WI – The Allenton Fohl-Martin American Legion Post 483 will be participating in the National Wreaths Across AmericaTM (WAA) on December 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. This is the fourth year the Allenton Post has participated in a fundraiser to honor our veterans that have passed. The Allenton Legion Post needs support to keep this proud tradition going.
ALLENTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in neighboring Fond du Lac County | By Lt. Chris Dobyns

November 19, 2022 – Fond du Lac Co., Wi – On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:39 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a male subject who had capsized his kayak and was in the water in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. This is located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

