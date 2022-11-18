Read full article on original website
Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise
West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
VIDEO | The 70th annual West Bend Christmas Parade steps off Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
West Bend, Wi – The 70th annual West Bend Christmas Parade steps off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. This year’s theme is A Family Christmas. Below is a rebroadcast of the parade from 2021. A crisp night with temps in the 30’s as neighbors gathered along...
Just in time for holiday travel | Photo courtesy Ann Bauer
Washington Co., WI – Can you feel the hum of holiday traffic picking up…. already? The streets are definitely busier, and so are the grocery stores. Families are stocking up and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. Even Mother Nature is getting into the act with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s or higher by the end of the week.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022
West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
Reverend Pat Heppe to participate in Monday’s Waukesha Christmas Parade remembrance ceremony
November 21, 2022 – Waukesha/Washington Co., Wi – Reverend Pat Heppe, formerly with Holy Angels Parish in West Bend, will be among the dignitaries leading Monday’s remembrance ceremony honoring the victims and families from the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Rev. Heppe was marching in the parade...
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19
Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
Celebrate the Savior Christmas concert at Community Church in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Community Church in West Bend, WI will host a Christmas concert filled with fresh arrangements, unique instrumentation and beautiful family harmonies. Some of you may have seen the Siegmann Family perform locally – this concert is their Christmas tour with Olivia (Siegmann) Anderson and her husband Justin, Lincoln Siegmann and his wife Hannah, their brother Jed and brother-in-law Jake.
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Allenton American Legion Post Wreaths Across American campaign | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – The Allenton Fohl-Martin American Legion Post 483 will be participating in the National Wreaths Across AmericaTM (WAA) on December 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. This is the fourth year the Allenton Post has participated in a fundraiser to honor our veterans that have passed. The Allenton Legion Post needs support to keep this proud tradition going.
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin offers free taste-testing of all their jerky
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin is like the craft brewery of beef jerky. They offer more than 30 kinds of flavors.
Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in neighboring Fond du Lac County | By Lt. Chris Dobyns
November 19, 2022 – Fond du Lac Co., Wi – On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:39 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a male subject who had capsized his kayak and was in the water in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. This is located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
