Former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019
Back in 2019, then-President Donald Trump tweeted a classified image from a U.S. spy satellite. That revelation follows a Freedom of Information Act request by NPR to see the original intelligence documents. Geoff Brumfiel made that FOIA request for NPR. He's here now. Hey, Geoff. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Hey, Mary...
Why Trump is again dominating the coverage, skewering pundits and prosecutors
In the space of five days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Merrick Garland blew up the political landscape and the media has been consumed by each explosion.
'Golden billion,' Putin's favorite conspiracy, explains his worldview and strategy
MOSCOW — As the war in Ukraine approaches the nine-month mark, Western governments have repeatedly accused Russia of imperialist expansionism, nuclear blackmail, weaponizing food, energy and winter — and a host of other hostilities that put the welfare of millions at risk. Yet there's an increasingly common counternarrative...
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department's former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department's investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well...
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Latest on Ukraine: Kherson revives as war rounds 9th month (Nov. 21)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched Feb. 24, will pass the nine-month mark this week. Areas of control in Ukraine mapped out by security analysts continue to shift. After Russia pulled out of Kherson this month, analysts say Russian forces may ramp up their operations elsewhere, in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shattered the so-called "marble ceiling" in Congress during her two decade career as a leader in those halls. Hers has been a career of firsts — the first woman to be elected speaker of the House — and she occupied a particularly high-profile position during some of the most pivotal and, often volatile, moments in recent American political history.
Attorneys give closing arguments in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case
Prosecutors delivered their closing argument Friday in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and four others, telling jurors that a "mountain of evidence" shows the defendants plotted to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden. Over roughly two hours,...
Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?
It it one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
Mike Pence, pondering a presidential run, condemns Trump's rhetoric on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence's new memoir recounts his life up to the moment when he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat of then-President Donald Trump. So Help Me God is the kind of polished life story that is often a preliminary for a presidential run, which Pence is considering. Coincidentally or not, the book's release date, Nov. 15, was exactly the date that Trump declared his run for the presidency in 2024.
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he's charged former Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith with overseeing two major Justice Department investigations concerning former-President Donald Trump to best serve the public interest. Smith will be in charge of supervising the criminal investigation into whether or not an individual or entity interfered with...
Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a veteran prosecutor to serve as special counsel overseeing the criminal probe of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 investigation.
4 plays that dramatize the kidnapping of children during wars
Since February 2022, Western and Ukrainian media have reported on the kidnapping and forced adoption of Ukrainian children by Russians. The exact number of Ukrainian children transferred to Russia has been difficult to pin down, but Ukrainian sources estimate that as many as 8,000 children have been forcibly moved there. Accounts have emerged of Russian authorities transferring them to Russian families or Russian state orphanages, where they receive a “patriotic education.” Some of the kidnapped children have been falsely told that their families died or do not want them. On Nov. 16, 2022, the Institute for the Study of War, a...
Railroad unions and their employers at an impasse: Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in 3 decades
The prospect of a potentially devastating rail workers strike is looming again. Fears of a strike in September 2022 prompted the Biden administration to pull out all the stops to get a deal between railroads and the largest unions representing their employees. That deal hinged on ratification by a majority of members at all 12 of those unions. So far, eight have voted in favor, but four have rejected the terms. If even one continues to reject the deal after further negotiations, it could mean a full-scale freight strike will start as soon as midnight on Dec. 5, 2022. Any work...
Harris is traveling near the South China Sea. Here's why that matters
Vice President Harris is making an unusual stop on her latest trip to Asia. On Monday evening, she is set to become the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan, an island of the Philippines that borders the South China Sea. It's a neighboring island to the Spratly Islands, territory...
Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
The Biden administration wants the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, to be shielded from a lawsuit over the slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It's a move that contradicts what President Biden said about the crown prince during his campaign in 2019. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
ICE lifted its ban on family visits, but relatives still struggle to see loved ones
It takes months' worth of planning for José Hernandez's parents to visit him in immigration detention. The drive takes four hours and neither of his parents can drive. His father also needs permission to take time off work. But the biggest uncertainty has been whether the detention center will allow visitors at all.
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels, and developing ones, which are...
