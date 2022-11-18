Audubon County Board of Supervisors determine how to fund new E-911 tower

(Audubon) A public hearing has been set for the Audubon County Board of Supervisors to take on the debt of paying for a new emergency communication tower.

The public hearing will November 29th. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the $2.9 Million project will be financed through Motorola at a rate of 4.61%. “That at least sets us a cap at 4.61% we can go ahead and bond for that later if the opportunity arises and payoff Motorola. We can pay off anytime early. We won’t actually need to pay them anything for one full year after we sign the contract with them.”

Also this week the board opened bids for the County Farm. “It’s 57 and some odd acres of ag land south of Audubon. The winner of the bid was Matt Chamber. It’s a three year contract at $25,000 per year. That comes out to about $434 per acre per year.”

Sorensen adds the board approved a zoning ordinance change allowing a home to be built in a commercial zone.