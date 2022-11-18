ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Board of Supervisors determine how to fund new E-911 tower

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Audubon) A public hearing has been set for the Audubon County Board of Supervisors to take on the debt of paying for a new emergency communication tower.

The public hearing will November 29th. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the $2.9 Million project will be financed through Motorola at a rate of 4.61%. “That at least sets us a cap at 4.61% we can go ahead and bond for that later if the opportunity arises and payoff Motorola. We can pay off anytime early. We won’t actually need to pay them anything for one full year after we sign the contract with them.”

Also this week the board opened bids for the County Farm. “It’s 57 and some odd acres of ag land south of Audubon. The winner of the bid was Matt Chamber. It’s a three year contract at $25,000 per year. That comes out to about $434 per acre per year.”

Sorensen adds the board approved a zoning ordinance change allowing a home to be built in a commercial zone.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Park Board approves Splash Pad location and appointment of Executive Committee Members

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Monday night approved the location of the Splash Pad and the appointment of members to the Splash Pad Executive Committee. The Board agreed the location of the Splash Pad should be southeast of the swimming pool. Dave Sturm with Snyder & Associates provided the board with a brief update on the plans.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Drinking Water Advisory for Exira

(Exira) City Officials in Exira recommend boiling the water before using it for drinking or using an alternative source. The Regional Water Rural Water Association Water Supply had a problem in the distribution system, and the main water feeding the City of Exira had to be shut down. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that the water be boiled before drinking or cooking or that an alternative source is used.
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Library Director’s Reports Recent Activity to City Council

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Public Library updated its mission statement this past year and set a new strategic plan. Library Director Michelle Andersen appearing at the Atlantic City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, says the new mission statement is used as the framework of services the Library offered this past year. “The first part of that mission statement is we connect the community with information,” said Andersen. “We have public WIFI, computers, tablets, and informational databases.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Honored by Iowa School Board Association

(Atlantic) The Iowa School Board Association honored the Atlantic School Board with the annual “Better Boardsmanship Award.” The award is given each year to board members, board teams, and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicated time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership, and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.
ATLANTIC, IA
104.5 KDAT

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Elk’s Lodge seeking deer hide donations

(Area) Donations of deer hides are being accepted through the Elk’s Lodge. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Cass County locations include Wiota, Atlantic, and Griswold. deer hides “The Elk’s collect deer hides which are then used to make leather goods for veterans in wheelchairs.”. Hayes...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

City of Fontanelle Special Election to be held December 13

(Fontanelle) The City of Fontanelle Special Election will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022. Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence.
FONTANELLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances

A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of 265th Street at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday. When Officers arrived, they located a pickup in a field south of the road fully engulfed in flames. Deputies found the driver Kyle Pack of Villisca, at a nearby residence suffering from injuries. Rescue transported Pack and later air-lifted him for medical treatment. The vehicle is a total loss. The incident remains under investigation. The assisting agencies include; Montgomery County Communications, Red Oak Rescue, Villisca Fire and Rescue, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) A Creston woman was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Stuart Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chelsey Mae Madison following a traffic stop on November 17th. Madison was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Madison was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Atlantic, IA
