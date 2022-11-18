Read full article on original website
BBC
James Paget Hospital's ambulance unit aims to reduce wait times
An emergency hospital has introduced an ambulance handover unit and a GP service in a bid to cut waiting times. The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, created the handover unit to enable ambulance staff to transfer patients more quickly and get to other emergencies. The hospital's chief executive...
BBC
Cornwall ambulance waits at hospital improving - NHS bosses
Hospital bosses in Cornwall say they have seen improvements in reducing ambulance delays and people stuck in hospital despite finishing treatment. Cornwall Council's health scrutiny committee was told last week recent changes had helped, including more beds opening and new clinical work started. However, those solutions were not described as...
BBC
Fermanagh: One of NI's biggest GP practices at risk of closure
One of Northern Ireland's largest GP practices is at risk of closure after its operator handed its contract back to the Department of Health. Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea declared its intention in a letter last week. Confirming the news on Saturday, the department reassured patients that services would continue at...
Pictured: Two mothers who both died from bacterial infections after receiving double lung transplants at same hospital
Two mothers died from bacterial infections after receiving double lung transplants at the same hospital, an inquest will hear tomorrow. Karen Starling, mother-of-six, and Anne Martinez, mother-of-two, fell ill with a bacterial infection after double lung transplants in the summer of 2019. They both died in 2020. Ms Starling, 54,...
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Woman suffering from long covid for two years reveals treatments that worked and failed
A 25-year-old woman who has been suffering with long covid for two years has revealed the treatments she found helped her condition, and the ones that didn’t.Last month it was revealed close to one million people in the UK have been living with long Covid for at least a year, estimates show.Lily Seibert, 25, first tested positive for Covid-19 on 24 March 2020. She started suffering with flu-like symptoms but expected them to disappear after a few days. Her flu-like symptoms went away after three weeks, but shortness of breath, lightheadedness and an increased heart rate for eight months...
Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being trampled by ‘out-of-control’ cow
An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked and trampled by an "dangerously out-of-control" cow, police said.Dyfed-Powys Police received reports at about 10.15am on Saturday that the cow had escaped from Whitland Mart in Carmarthenshire, Wales, and made its way to the centre of Whitland.A force spokeswoman said: "It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury."The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by air ambulance.Police said the cow went onto the rail track in the area, with trains...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
BBC
Walker in hospital with serious leg injuries after hit-and-run
A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pembrokeshire. The 68-year-old was walking north on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymach when he was struck between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on Friday. Dyfed-Powys Police said "company" may have been written on the black trailer...
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
