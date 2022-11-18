Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran players decline to sing national anthem
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Iran declined to sing their national anthem before their World...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
BBC
Wales at the World Cup: Gareth Bale had 'no doubts' about historic goal against USA
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Bale said he had "no doubts" about taking the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Rob Page says Kieffer Moore crucial as Wales draw with USA
Wales boss Rob Page says the introduction of substitute Kieffer Moore in the second half changed the game as they battled back from a goal down to earn a point against the United States in their opening World Cup match. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport...
Hundreds of fans report World Cup ticket woes for 2nd day
Hundreds of soccer fans in Doha are struggling to retrieve their digital World Cup tickets for a second day as problems with FIFA's mobile application stoke confusion and frustration at the tournament
FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games
The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup
BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
‘It was part of the fabric of life’: readers on 70 years of the UK singles chart
From the Tuesday reveal to Sunday’s Top 40 rundown, from Blur v Oasis to the glory days of Christmas No 1s: Guardian readers share their relationship with the charts
BBC
Laurie Evans: Perth Scorchers cancel contract after positive test for banned substance
Big Bash side Perth Scorchers have cancelled Laurie Evans' contract following his positive drugs test. A sample provided by the English batter, 35, during The Hundred showed "trace amounts of a banned substance". In a statement, the Scorchers confirmed the decision with Evans to mutually terminate his contract for the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Virgil van Dijk hits back at criticism over OneLove armband row
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has hit back at criticism...
BBC
Why might FSG welcome investment?
A failed European Super League, Financial Fair Play rules and a growing trend of state-owned clubs may all be factors in Fenway Sports Group considering a sale of Liverpool. That's the view of a leading journalist who has been close to the story since Liverpool's owners publicly stated they would be open to welcoming new shareholders.
BBC
Formula 1: Chinese GP to be cancelled because of the country's Covid policies
China's return to the Formula 1 schedule will be cancelled next year as a result of the country's Covid policies, BBC Sport has learned. Formula 1 has not visited China since 2019, but was due to return for the fourth race in 2023 on 16 April. China's zero-Covid policy has...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
BBC
Palace of Westminster: Possible remains of medieval Thames river wall found
Possible remains of the medieval Thames shoreline have been uncovered by experts restoring the Palace of Westminster. The stone structures, under a section of the House of Lords chamber, are likely to be at least 700 years old. Engineers spent thousands of hours investigating and drilling boreholes as part of...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Comments / 0