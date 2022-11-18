ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: Iran players decline to sing national anthem

Iran declined to sing their national anthem before their World Cup match.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Rob Page says Kieffer Moore crucial as Wales draw with USA

Wales boss Rob Page says the introduction of substitute Kieffer Moore in the second half changed the game as they battled back from a goal down to earn a point against the United States in their opening World Cup match. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport...
BBC

Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots

A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC

Laurie Evans: Perth Scorchers cancel contract after positive test for banned substance

Big Bash side Perth Scorchers have cancelled Laurie Evans' contract following his positive drugs test. A sample provided by the English batter, 35, during The Hundred showed "trace amounts of a banned substance". In a statement, the Scorchers confirmed the decision with Evans to mutually terminate his contract for the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Virgil van Dijk hits back at criticism over OneLove armband row

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has hit back at criticism...
BBC

Why might FSG welcome investment?

A failed European Super League, Financial Fair Play rules and a growing trend of state-owned clubs may all be factors in Fenway Sports Group considering a sale of Liverpool. T﻿hat's the view of a leading journalist who has been close to the story since Liverpool's owners publicly stated they would be open to welcoming new shareholders.
BBC

Palace of Westminster: Possible remains of medieval Thames river wall found

Possible remains of the medieval Thames shoreline have been uncovered by experts restoring the Palace of Westminster. The stone structures, under a section of the House of Lords chamber, are likely to be at least 700 years old. Engineers spent thousands of hours investigating and drilling boreholes as part of...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...

