NOLA.com
Saints say comparing Dennis Allen to Sean Payton isn't helping: 'This is a new regime'
Comparison is the thief of joy, and the New Orleans Saints are trying to steal back any happiness they can before it's too late. The Saints are 3-7 with seven regular-season games remaining. It's the franchise’s worst start since 2005 when the team began with a 2-8 record. In...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints legend Drew Brees greeted by hugs from Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram at Superdome
Plenty of New Orleans Saints fans recently have been thinking about the good ole days of Sean Payton and Drew Brees with the team struggling to a 3-7 start to the 2022 season. On Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, Brees received a warm greeting from his former teammates before the Rams-Saints game.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, series history, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
For the first time in exactly one month, the New Orleans Saints will play at least a semi-familiar foe, as they are set to face an NFC opponent for the first time since losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20. On Sunday, it’s the Los Angeles Rams, whom the...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: It took a village, but the Saints stone-walled Rams star Aaron Donald
One of Bill Parcells’ mantras during his Hall of Fame coaching tenure was never let an opponent’s best player beat you. The Saints offensive game plan for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday reflected that time-honored philosophy. The message all week in the team’s offensive meetings was simple, a mission statement that could be summarized in five words: “Take care of No. 99.”
NOLA.com
Saints deliver much-needed victory and cover; LSU's playoff path looking clearer
The New Orleans Saints were 2.5-point favorites yesterday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it took them some time to kick into gear. The Saints were trailing 14-10 at halftime, but a second half surge saw them pull away and secure a 27-20 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
NOLA.com
Why Juwan Johnson was trying to be like Mike on his touchdown against the Rams
If Juwan Johnson’s second-quarter touchdown grab looked a little familiar, there’s a reason for that. On the play, the third-year New Orleans Saints tight end was simply trying to do his best Michael Thomas impression. “That is Mike’s route, but since Mike’s gone, I’ve taken that role of...
NOLA.com
The Saints proved to be the more desperate team, take care of Rams with strong second half
This was a matter of survival, as close as an NFL team can get to life or death in Week 11. Both the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams entered the Caesars Superdome in the middle of difficult seasons with their playoff hopes fading. It was a game between two desperate teams with their backs decidedly against the wall. The Saints knew they’d have to be the more desperate team if they wanted to keep their flickering postseason chances alive.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: On a wild Saturday, LSU stayed the course and stayed in contention
A channel-surfing college football fan who gravitated over to ESPN2 might have been shocked at the sight of Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. Hardly anyone was there. It looked like a crowd from the height of the pandemic, with a middling LSU team playing out the string on a cold and disappointing night.
NOLA.com
How the Saints got the best out of Andy Dalton in a much-needed win against the Rams
The drumbeat was getting pretty loud before the New Orleans Saints Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams for coach Dennis Allen to make a change at quarterback. The offense was sagging after Andy Dalton had put together two straight subpar performances. The Saints were 3-7, and their chosen quarterback was showing the limitations that had him playing for his fourth team in as many years.
NOLA.com
Saints cover against Rams: See how Chris Olave's touchdown moved the live betting line
The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams as 2.5-point home favorites, and the betting line hovered around that mark until Chris Olave broke through. The live line had shifted between 2.5 and 4.5 points throughout the first half, but a 53-yard touchdown strike to...
NOLA.com
Saints DE Payton Turner carted off the field with an injury during Rams game
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner suffered an injury to his ankle and was carted off the field during the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Turner was injured when a Rams lineman fell on his left foot as he was trying to get up...
NOLA.com
Saints DE Payton Turner suffered sprained ankle in Rams win, giving him day-to-day status
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.
NOLA.com
The Saints have a lengthy list of players inactive for Rams, but one key player may return
The New Orleans Saints sent out a bit of good news when they announced their inactives prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Starting left guard Andrus Peat, who was questionable with a tricep injury, is active. It’s not clear whether Peat will actually play, or just be available as needed after he only practiced once in the week leading up to Sunday’s game.
College Football Playoff rankings schedule, release dates
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
NOLA.com
NFL Week 12 early odds, betting lines: Saints big underdogs at San Fran; Bengals-Titans tight
For only the 14th time this century, the New Orleans Saints are an underdog of 8 points or more, as that’s what they’re facing heading into Santa Clara, Calif., next Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. The official line as of Monday is 8½, and we will...
NOLA.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
NOLA.com
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.
The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
