Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
visitpatrickcounty.org
Holiday Shopping in Patrick County
Have you ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie and experience a true small-town Christmas? Patrick County has everything you need to live out your dream. From charming small towns to beautiful winter scenes, our community is a perfect stop to get into the Christmas Spirit!. Meadows of...
WDBJ7.com
Firefighter offers cooking safety tips for Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is a fun time to gather with friends and family, but a cooking mishap can ruin everything - and could cause injury or a disastrous fire. Brian Clingenpeel from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some easy tips to remember this Thanksgiving.
WDBJ7.com
Vinton Christmas Parade is December 1
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Vinton Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m., beginning at the Vinton War Memorial. There will be pre-parade entertainment at the municipal building beginning at 6 p.m. The Vinton Chamber of Commerce calls it the “Christmas Parade of the Future.”...
WDBJ7.com
Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke faith-based organization called The Lampstand is in need of more staffers. The non-profit works to end child exploitation and trafficking. Kathleen Arnold, Lampstand executive director, and Human Resources and Data Manager Gina Spano stopped by 7@four to talk about the organization and what they’re looking for.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department gives free food out to 400 families for Thanksgiving
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people lined up for the Danville Police Department’s fourth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Monday afternoon. The Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia to give away 400 boxes of food to 400 families. The boxes were filled with enough fruits and vegetables...
WDBJ7.com
Dream Launch and Rev Up programs help small businesses in Pittsylvania County and Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association and the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce are working together to help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams through the Dream Launch and Rev Up programs. The Dream Launch bootcamp provides free online classes to train people who are interested in opening their...
wallstreetwindow.com
TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen
Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
WDBJ7.com
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Dominique Dempah from LewisGale Physicians joined us on Here @ Home to discuss this deadly disease. Dr. Dempah specializes in the minimally-invasive treatment of pancreatic cancer and other benign and malignant gastrointestinal disorders. He talked to us about...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville Chief of Police to retire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community remembers victims of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. 18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022. Families shared their grief of losing loved ones with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music and praised dance.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
WDBJ7.com
Large police presence in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large police and emergency crew presence has converged Monday evening near Lansdowne Park in Roanoke. WDBJ7 is awaiting further details from law enforcement.
WDBJ7.com
Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday. Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night. Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms...
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return to Roanoke County’s Explore Park!. From now until December 30, Explore Park in partnership with Center in the Square will display hundreds of thousands of lights families can walk through. 2022 marks the fourth year Explore...
WDBJ7.com
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
Virginia Tech Senior Wins Young Farmers Collegiate Discussion Meet
Bailey Watson, a senior at Virginia Tech, earned first place in Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s 15th Annual Collegiate Young Farmers Discussion Meet, held Nov. 11 in Blacksburg. First runner-up was Kate Shifflett, a junior at Virginia Tech. Other finalists were Maddie Moore, also a junior at Virginia Tech, and Jewel Raines, a first-year student at […]
WDBJ7.com
As flu cases surge, Carilion expert urges vaccinations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of patients with the flu. And in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Influenza cases normally peak in December, January and February, but Carilion Clinic reports it hasn’t seen as...
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission of Roanoke combats food insecurity throughout the community
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –High food prices are still putting strain on families, especially as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Non-profits like the Rescue Mission of Roanoke are working hard to try and keep up. Every Saturday morning the Manna Pantry with Rescue Mission of Roanoke donates over...
WDBJ7.com
Omni Homestead gets its 2022 Christmas tree
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Omni Homestead Release) - The centerpiece of The Omni Homestead Resort’s holiday season, the Great Hall tree, has arrived. This year’s tree is a Fraser fir, a species native to the southern Allegheny Mountains. According to the resort, “With its rounded needles and rich blue and silver coloring, this tree has become the most popular type of Christmas tree sold in North America in recent years. Sensitive to elevation, Fraser firs are grown on plantations at more than 3,000 feet above sea level. A Fraser fir can grow as much as 18 inches per season and as tall as 80 feet in its life span.”
