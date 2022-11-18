ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitpatrickcounty.org

Holiday Shopping in Patrick County

Have you ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie and experience a true small-town Christmas? Patrick County has everything you need to live out your dream. From charming small towns to beautiful winter scenes, our community is a perfect stop to get into the Christmas Spirit!. Meadows of...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Firefighter offers cooking safety tips for Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is a fun time to gather with friends and family, but a cooking mishap can ruin everything - and could cause injury or a disastrous fire. Brian Clingenpeel from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some easy tips to remember this Thanksgiving.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton Christmas Parade is December 1

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Vinton Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m., beginning at the Vinton War Memorial. There will be pre-parade entertainment at the municipal building beginning at 6 p.m. The Vinton Chamber of Commerce calls it the “Christmas Parade of the Future.”...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke faith-based organization called The Lampstand is in need of more staffers. The non-profit works to end child exploitation and trafficking. Kathleen Arnold, Lampstand executive director, and Human Resources and Data Manager Gina Spano stopped by 7@four to talk about the organization and what they’re looking for.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen

Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Dominique Dempah from LewisGale Physicians joined us on Here @ Home to discuss this deadly disease. Dr. Dempah specializes in the minimally-invasive treatment of pancreatic cancer and other benign and malignant gastrointestinal disorders. He talked to us about...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville Chief of Police to retire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community remembers victims of gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. 18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022. Families shared their grief of losing loved ones with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music and praised dance.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Large police presence in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large police and emergency crew presence has converged Monday evening near Lansdowne Park in Roanoke. WDBJ7 is awaiting further details from law enforcement.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return to Roanoke County’s Explore Park!. From now until December 30, Explore Park in partnership with Center in the Square will display hundreds of thousands of lights families can walk through. 2022 marks the fourth year Explore...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second person dies after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

As flu cases surge, Carilion expert urges vaccinations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of patients with the flu. And in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Influenza cases normally peak in December, January and February, but Carilion Clinic reports it hasn’t seen as...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Omni Homestead gets its 2022 Christmas tree

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Omni Homestead Release) - The centerpiece of The Omni Homestead Resort’s holiday season, the Great Hall tree, has arrived. This year’s tree is a Fraser fir, a species native to the southern Allegheny Mountains. According to the resort, “With its rounded needles and rich blue and silver coloring, this tree has become the most popular type of Christmas tree sold in North America in recent years. Sensitive to elevation, Fraser firs are grown on plantations at more than 3,000 feet above sea level. A Fraser fir can grow as much as 18 inches per season and as tall as 80 feet in its life span.”
HOT SPRINGS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy