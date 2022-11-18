ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards for European Films – Global Bulletin

By K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago
AWARD WINNER

Jerzy Skolimowski ’s “EO” has picked up the Arab Critics’ Awards for European Film at the Cairo International Film Festival . The ceremony, presented by European Film Promotion and Arab Cinemal Center, took place on Thursday at the Cairo Opera house.

“EO,” about a liberated circus donkey, is also Poland’s foreign film Oscars entry . Lorenzo Zurzolo and Isabelle Huppert star in the film, which is set for a Middle East and North Africa released early next year.

“I am incredibly happy that ‘EO’ has been appreciated by the Arab Critics’ Circle as it must mean that my simple story of a donkey has moved people’s hearts across different cultures,” said Skolimowski. “It is especially important to me that this plea for empathy for animals seems so universal. I thank all viewers who decided to watch the film and all the critics who voted for ‘EO.’ We are also very proud to have Front Row as our distributors in the territory who will be bringing our film to local audiences soon.”

FLASH MOB

U.K. shoppers at London’s Westfield White City mall enjoyed a touch of pixie dust yesterday when Disney+ U.K.’s marketing department arranged for a dancing flash mob to celebrate the 11/18 release of “ Disenchanted .”

Led by “Strictly Come Dancing” professional dancer Oti Mabuse , clad in a powder blue princess dress, the flash mob twirled and danced along to Idina Menzel ’s track “Love Power,” which features in the film.

Choreographer Richard Marcel (“Strictly Come Dancing”) devised the flash mob’s routine.

“Disenchanted” reunites Menzel with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey as the trio struggle to find their “happily ever afters.”

“Musical storytelling is a passion of mine, so I’m delighted to hear that the song was brought to life by Oti Mabuse and the dance troupe through an amazing flash mob for Disney+,” said Menzel. “I hope to see more fans bursting into song and dance like we did in the film.”

HIRES

Blue Ant Media’s global distribution arm, Blue Ant International , has tapped Sarah Hussain as director of sales and acquisitions. Hussain, who joins from Vice Media Group, will oversee pre-sales, content licensing and partnerships as well as support acquisitions in the Middle East, Africa, Benelux and ancillary sales.

She will be based in London, reporting into SVP for international sales and partnerships Gerbrig Blanksma and Lilla Hurst, global head of acquisitions & partnerships. She previously worked at A+E Networks.

“Sarah specializes in growing reach for producers in developing markets and has a deep connection to the Middle East, Africa and Benelux, which our clients can now tap into,” says Blanksma. “Her proven track record maximizing market opportunities and nurturing long-term relationships with platform partners is pivotal to expand our advantage in those regions.”

